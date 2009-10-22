AU Optronics Corp. Reports 3Q2009 Results

HSINCHU,
For the first nine months of 2009, AUO reported consolidated revenues of
In the third quarter of 2009, AUO's shipment of large-sized panels hit arecord high of 26.7 million units, up 19.2% quarter-over-quarter. In terms ofsmall- and medium-sized panels, AUO's shipments reached 64.8 million units, up6.5% quarter-over-quarter. For the first nine months of 2009, AUO large-sizedpanels totaled 62.3 million units and small- and medium-sized panels grewsubstantially to 168.6 million units.
"Benefiting from better market demand and higher panel prices, ouroperating results improved significantly from the previous quarter. Our grossmargin and operating margins for the quarter improved substantially to 11.7%and 6.8%, respectively. EBITDA (*) margin for the quarter also rose to 27.9%,while the Inventory Turnover Days stay healthy at 35 days," said Mr.
"We are glad that AUO has added its G8.5 capacity on time, and as a resultwe could increase our shipment of the large-sized TV panels remarkably. Itproves that AUO has made the right investments in the right timing, enablingus to seize the growing market opportunities. This helped us to grow ourmarket shares in
In terms of the fourth quarter outlook, although the IT panels are likelyto see the seasonal slowdown, the demand for TV panels remains quite robust.Therefore, we expect our utilization rate could sustain in the fourth quarter.By
ABOUT AU OPTRONICS
AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) is a worldwide top three manufacturer* of thinfilm transistor liquid crystal display panels (TFT-LCD). AUO is able toprovide customers a full range of panel sizes and comprehensive applications,offering TFT-LCD panels in sizes ranging from 1.2 inches to greater than 65inches. AUO generated
* DisplaySearch 2Q2009 WW Large-Area TFT-LCD Shipment Report dated
Safe Harbour Notice
AU Optronics Corp. ("AUO" or the "Company") AUO, theworldwide top three manufacturer of large-size TFT-LCD panels, today announcedthe above news. Except for statements in respect of historical matters, thestatements contained in this Release are "forward-looking statements" withinthe meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21Eof the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statementswere based on our management's expectations, projections and beliefs at thetime regarding matters including, among other things, future revenues andcosts, financial performance, technology changes, capacity, utilization rates,yields, process and geographical diversification, future expansion plans andbusiness strategy. Such forward looking statements are subject to a number ofknown and unknown risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results todiffer materially from those expressed or implied by such statements,including risks related to the flat panel display industry, the TFT-LCD market,acceptance and demand for our products, technological and development risks,competitive factors, and other risks described in the section entitled "RiskFactors" in our Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and ExchangeCommission on
SOURCE AU Optronics Corp.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.