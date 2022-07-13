 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Delta Air Lines (DAL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
Zacks , Zacks, Benzinga Contributor  
July 13, 2022 10:14am   Comments
Share:
Delta Air Lines DAL Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 per share. This compares to loss of $1.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.79%. A quarter ago, it was expected that this airline would post a loss of $1.28 per share when it actually produced a loss of $1.23, delivering a surprise of 3.91%.

Over the last four quarters, the company has surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times.

Delta, which belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry, posted revenues of $13.82 billion for the quarter ended June 2022, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.58%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $7.13 billion. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters.

The sustainability of the stock's immediate price movement based on the recently-released numbers and future earnings expectations will mostly depend on management's commentary on the earnings call.

Delta shares have lost about 20.5% since the beginning of the year versus the S&P 500's decline of -19.9%.

What's Next for Delta?

While Delta has underperformed the market so far this year, the question that comes to investors' minds is: what's next for the stock?

There are no easy answers to this key question, but one reliable measure that can help investors address this is the company's earnings outlook. Not only does this include current consensus earnings expectations for the coming quarter(s), but also how these expectations have changed lately.

Empirical research shows a strong correlation between near-term stock movements and trends in earnings estimate revisions. Investors can track such revisions by themselves or rely on a tried-and-tested rating tool like the Zacks Rank, which has an impressive track record of harnessing the power of earnings estimate revisions.

Ahead of this earnings release, the estimate revisions trend for Delta: mixed. While the magnitude and direction of estimate revisions could change following the company's just-released earnings report, the current status translates into a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) for the stock. So, the shares are expected to perform in line with the market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It will be interesting to see how estimates for the coming quarters and current fiscal year change in the days ahead. The current consensus EPS estimate is $1.52 on $13.55 billion in revenues for the coming quarter and $2.80 on $48.33 billion in revenues for the current fiscal year.

Investors should be mindful of the fact that the outlook for the industry can have a material impact on the performance of the stock as well. In terms of the Zacks Industry Rank, Transportation - Airline is currently in the bottom 12% of the 250 plus Zacks industries. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.

Another stock from the same industry, United Airlines (NYSE: UAL), has yet to report results for the quarter ended June 2022. The results are expected to be released on July 20.

This airline is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.85 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +147.3%. The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level.

United Airlines' revenues are expected to be $11.98 billion, up 118.9% from the year-ago quarter.
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

Image sourced from Shutterstock

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (DAL + UAL)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2022
Deutsche Bank Cuts Delta Air Lines Price Target By ~15%
Looking Into Delta Air Lines's Return On Capital Employed
Market Volatility Rises As Investors Await Producer Price Index
Benzinga Before The Bell: Tesla's AI Exec Quits, Hyundai Unveils Ioniq 6 EV, Taiwan Semiconductor's Massive Q2 Profit Surge And Other Top Financial Stories Thursday, July 14
United Airlines, Pilots' Union To Improve Agreement By Renegotiating: CNBC
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com