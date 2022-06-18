Gold Lion to Establish Special Committee to Investigate Battery Recycling Technologies; Complementing Ongoing Exploration Activities

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - June 13, 2022 – Gold Lion Resources Inc. ("Gold Lion" or the "Company") (CSE:GL) (CNSX:GL.CN) (OTC: GLIOF) (FWB:2BC) is pleased to announce that it is establishing a special committee (the "Special Committee") to investigate next-generation battery recycling technologies, with the objective of complementing its ongoing exploration activities. Gold Lion holds a diverse portfolio of property claims located across British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Idaho, USA and is actively involved in the exploration of precious and battery metals.

Through the formation of the Special Committee, Gold Lion is encouraged to commence due diligence regarding battery recycling technologies which promote a sustainable circular economic value for the global battery/electronics supply chain for critical materials such as gold, silver, cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, manganese and zinc.

The global automotive battery recycling market is predicted to grow immensely by 2028 due to the high demand for lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles across the world. The hydrometallurgical process sub-segment is expected to be highly lucrative due to its wide adoption for automotive battery recycling. $19,222.3 Million market and growth at 8.1% CAGR in the 2022-2028 Timeframe1.

There is an expected 12 million tons of spent lithium−ion batteries available for recycling per year by 2030, but with the inefficient recycling methods used today, the value from the materials in these batteries will be lost in a black slag, pollute the environment, and will not be cycled back into the manufacturing of new lithium−ion batteries. In contrast, using optimal closed-loop recycling processes will allow Gold Lion Resources to recover tonnes of cobalt, copper, lithium, nickel, manganese and zinc with low environmental risk and minimal capital outlay2.

Guy Bourgeois, Gold Lion's CEO commented, "Gold Lion is pursuing a clear strategy to ramp up battery supply chains while conserving resources via its ongoing exploration activities and now through its Special Committee. Sustainable battery recycling is a key factor in this worldwide energy revolution. With new recycling technology and methodology, we are increasing the recycling rate while expanding our expertise in battery value creation and wealth creation for our investors."

About Gold Lion Resources Inc.

Gold Lion Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company actively involved in the exploration of its precious metal focused portfolio including Black Lake, Cuteye and Fairview Properties located in British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Idaho, USA. For more information please visit: https://goldlionresources.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Source. Research Dive, Global Newswire March 29, 2022

2 Source. The Guardian Xiao Zhi Lim August 20, 2021

