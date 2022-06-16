 Skip to main content

Ukraine-Based Crypto Firm Announces Hiring Amid War, Market Slump

Murtuza Merchant , Benzinga Contributor  
June 16, 2022 3:18pm   Comments
Ukraine-based decentralized staking provider Everstake has announced it will continue hiring new employees amid an ongoing war and a bearish crypto market, as the company had prepared for a market crash well in advance.

Sergey Vasylchuk, founder and CEO of Everstake said an important part of doing business is to assess and address all potential risks and that he had expected a market crash as part of the company’s risk management.

“The war in Ukraine is a good example. Before it broke out, it was a black swan, i.e. a highly unlikely event with severe consequences. But war can turn your business and yourself into a heap of ash. That’s why I decided to prepare for it, and, unfortunately, I was right,” Vasylchuk said in a series of Twitter threads.

He further said a crypto market crash was as inevitable as winter and crypto players should have expected it. “Those who were euphoric during the bull run and weren’t preparing paid a huge price for having their heads in the clouds,” he said.

“We at @everstake_pool were bracing ourselves in advance, though I must admit we underestimated the risks of Terra. We would have been much better off hadn’t it been for this whole story. But nonetheless, we have a special fund created to let us live through a bear market,” he said.

Vasylchuk said the company was not firing any employee, on the contrary, hiring.

“To be precise, we have hired 30 new employees since the onset of the war and have over 10 openings in marketing and development,” he said.

Everstake, along with crypto exchanges Kuna and FTX had partnered with the Ukrainian government to launch a website where people could donate crypto to help the war-ravaged nation. Around $100 million have been raised in the form of cryptos and NFTs since the beginning of the war.

Several prominent crypto players have laid-off employees to weather the current market conditions. Earlier this week, crypto exchange Coinbase announced slashing 18% of its workforce or around 1100 employees.

Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com had also announced laying off about 260 people, or 5% of its corporate workforce. Similarly, cryptocurrency lender BlockFi will reduce its staff by around 20%.

Earlier this month, crypto exchange Gemini had cut down 10% of its staff.

This article was submitted by an external contributor and may not represent the views and opinions of Benzinga.

 

