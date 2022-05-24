Will Metaverse Crypto-Market Races Replace Horse Betting?

Cryptosystem for mobile content revolution Elite token on Tuesday announced the NFT Drop and the beta version of the Runiverse, a cross-metaverse gaming platform where users can challenge other players based on the performance of the crypto market.

The gaming platform works across popular metaverses like Sandbox, Decentraland, and Star Atlas.

The Runiverse is Play-to-Earn and gamified investment. Users effectively do short trades on the application, betting cryptocurrencies against one another based on their market performance within 30-second periods.

How does it work?

The various cryptocurrencies are represented by NFT skins called “Runners” that race against one another. Users can either bet on a given cryptocurrency (someone’s Runner NFT), and get a reward if it wins, or, if a user is a holder of a Runner NFT, they get a cut of all the races won by the cryptocurrency that the NFT represents. The game is based on real-time oracle data from Quickswap and Binance.

The NFT avatars that race in the name of crypto tokens are represented by celebrities like Gianluca Vacchi, an Italian multimillionaire stock magnate turned DJ, who is a co-founder of Elite Token. Elite’s P2E app stands to replace horse betting with crypto racing, and horses with celebrities.

“When the founders of the Runiverse asked me to reproduce my dances from Instagram and TikTok for their project, I was fascinated by the idea of connecting a set of collectibles with current trends in the metaverse, "Entrepreneur and DJ Gianluca Vacchi said.

"Giving a second life to my dancing was really enjoyable and I also had a lot of fun wearing the sensor suit to faithfully reproduce them. I chose to associate my character with the $ELITE token, a project that I am launching that will integrate blockchain and tokenization with a telco for the very first time ever,” he added.