One World Lithium Engages Vorticom Inc. to Provide Media Relation Services

VANCOUVER, BC – TheNewswire - May 16, 2022 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTC:OWRDF) (CSE:OWLI) (CNSX:OWLI.CN) (the "Company" or "OWL") is pleased to announce that is has engaged Vorticom Inc. ("Vorticom"), a New York based full-service public relations agency to provide media relations and related services for the Company.

Vorticom has been engaged for an initial term of one year starting on May 16, 2022. Vorticom will be paid a monthly fee of US$5,000 and will have an option to purchase up to 600,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07. The stock options are exercisable on or before May 31, 2024 with 200,000 vesting on June 01, 2022, 200,000 vesting on August 01, 2022 and the balance on October 01, 2022. All stock options were granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. Vorticom has no other indirect or direct interest in the Company.

Doug Fulcher, OWL's President and CEO noted "Vorticom's network is extensive and has the potential to increase public awareness of our Company."

About Vorticom

Vorticom is an award-winning full-service public relations boutique agency that delivers high impact marketing communications strategy and implementation generating high impact strategic media placements for its clients. Nancy Thompson, President, Vorticom Inc., is a published author of four popular books on Internet communications and has extensive experience securing national and international media visibility for Fortune 500 and emerging companies. Vorticom Inc.'s address is 216 East 47th Street, Suite 28A, New York NY 10017 USA. For more information please, visit https://vorticom.com or email nancy@vorticom.com or call 1-212-532-2208.

About One World Lithium Inc.

One World Lithium Inc. remains focused on properties of merit that may contain lithium carbonate in a brine. The Company is also focused on commercial application of the DOE's separation technology. OWL intends to license or joint venture its technology to current and future lithium carbonate producers. For more information, visit: https://oneworldlithium.com/.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com or call 1-604-564-2017 Extension-3.

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future, including, but not limited to: the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of lithium properties and the DOE's new critical separation technology. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including, but not limited to: (I) OWL's inability to execute its business plan and raise the required financing; (II) OWL's inability to prove-up and commercialize the NETL patent and separation technology; (III) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular; (IV) advancement in new separation technologies; and (v) other risks outside the direct control of OWL. The novel strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, and continuing conflict between Russian and the Ukraine also poses continuing risks that are currently indescribable and immeasurable. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect and is advised not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.