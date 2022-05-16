POET: Could POET's Biggest Market Be AI Accelerators?

By Lisa Thompson

NASDAQ:POET

Since POET POET reported Q4, not much has changed on the news front from the Q1 report. However, at its presentation at the Sidoti conference, the company gave some insight into potential revenues from its current customers as shown in the chart below. Most interestingly, the biggest revenues projected from current customers comes from its AI customer (Customer B), Celestial AI, who was just signed in February. While certainly data center should be the bread and butter for its standard products, the AI accelerator market could be 10 times what data center should be. The company believes that in the past six months it has been increasingly evidence that in the AI machine learning, the main way to reduce energy usage by the inference engines would be to use light. This is both for doing computations as well as transferring data. POET is talking to other potential customers in this market besides Celestial AI.

