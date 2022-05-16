Blackhawk's Mindbio Therapeutics Accelerates Global Communications Expansion Ahead of Phase 2 Clinical Trials

Chief Executive Colin Keating to present in London at PSYCH Symposium and to be interviewed by BBC News this week

MindBio reports on the success of Plant Medicine Week in Malta and provides video recording of keynote presentation

Co-founder Justin Hanka conducting non-deal broker roadshow in Canada and appearing on investor panel and delivering keynote presentation in Washington DC in May.

MindBio wins prestigious communications award

Recent completion of Phase 1 Clinical Trials with data analysis now underway ahead of preparations for Phase 2 Clinical Trials in patients with Major Depressive Disorder and late-stage cancer patients

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - May 11, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (CSE:BLR) (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to report an acceleration and expansion of global market communication activities by its wholly-owned subsidiary, MindBio Therapeutics Pty. Ltd. ("MindBio").

MindBio was recently a headline sponsor at Plant Medicine Week in Malta. MindBio Co-Founder Justin Hanka delivered a keynote presentation to attendees outlining MindBio's ambition to change the course of mental health treatments and prevent suicide. He explains MindBio's investment thesis in the sector pioneering novel psychedelic microdosing treatments through it's world first clinical trials. You can view the newly released video of Justin Hanka's keynote presentation on YouTube here.

This week MindBio is in London at the PSYCH Symposium and MindBio Chief Executive Officer, Colin Keating will be presenting with other industry leaders on a panel discussing the future of psychedelic medicines and will be interviewed by BBC News.

Next week, MindBio Co-Founder Justin Hanka is conducting a non-deal roadshow with brokers and investors in Vancouver and Toronto. After that, he will head to Washington DC (USA) for the Psychedelic Therapeutics and Drug Development Conference. Mr. Hanka is participating in an investor panel with leading industry experts and is also delivering a keynote presentation on MindBio's world first clinical trials microdosing LSD.

MindBio remains the only organization in the world to have successfully received government approvals to administer LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) to patients in clinical trials who take the drug out in the community and at home in the same way they would take any other medication. The Company recently announced the completion of Phase 1 clinical trials.

MindBio is accelerating its global communications strategy to advance the company's narrative in mental health treatments and recently was recognised with a Horizon Active Gold Marketing Award for an psychedelics explainer video alongside an impressive line-up of household names, including Porsche.

"MindBio is leading the way in psychedelic microdosing clinical trials." said Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk. "With the recent successful completion of MindBio's Phase 1 clinical trial, the MindBio team is now accelerating its global communications strategy as it unravels the data from clinical trials and prepares for Phase 2 Clinical Trials and progressing towards commercialization,"

