ALQGC: New Capital and New Investors Added

READ THE FULL ALQGC RESEARCH REPORT
Quantum Genomics S.A. ALQGC raised €15.6 million gross in an April capital raise with several new and existing shareholders. Participants in the raise include Otium Capital, the family office of Pierre-Edouard Stérin and Vatel Capital among others. In parallel, recently added partner Julphar agreed to increase its capital investment by €1.87 million. The Julphar shares have a one year lockup attached.
Shares associated with the €15.6 million raise were issued at €2.44 per share, a 15% discount to the April 26 Quantum closing price. Subscription rights, which allow a shareholder to maintain his proportional ownership in the company, were rescinded as part of the offering.
Funds from the raise will be used to continue the funding of firibastat development and explore new therapeutic fields based on existing Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI) patents. Following the financing, Quantum will hold €23.6 million in cash, which is sufficient to fund operations until 2Q:23.
New Appointments, Patents and Publications
Stephane Cohen joins as Director of Global Operations
On March 14,, 2022, Quantum announced that Stéphane Cohen joined the firm as Director of Global Operations. Stéphane Cohen has held operational management and senior leadership positions involving a dozen successful market launches of new treatments in major pharmaceutical companies, particularly at Bayer and Pfizer for eighteen years. Cohen earned his PharmD from Aix-Marseille University, his master's in marketing from the ESSEC Business School, and his baccalaureate from Ecole de Provance.
New patents granted for QGC606
On March 28, 2022, Quantum reported that QGC606 was granted the following patents US 17/437,862 and AU2020235216. These two new patents protect QGC606 in the United States and Australia until March 2040, including any derivative pharmaceutical compositions, for the treatment of cardiovascular disease.
Quantum published a new scientific article regarding the efficacy of QGC606 in an experimental model of heart failure. The article titled "QGC606, a best-in-class orally active centrally acting aminopeptidase A inhibitor prodrug, for treating heart failure following myocardial infarction" appeared in the Canadian Journal of Cardiology. The research piece found that chronic oral administration of QGC606 in mice after myocardial infarction provided beneficial effects. It improved cardiac function and reduced cardiac remodeling and fibrosis, but did not reduce blood pressure, unlike ramipril.
SUBSCRIBE TO ZACKS SMALL CAP RESEARCH to receive our articles and reports emailed directly to you each morning. Please visit our website for additional information on Zacks SCR.
DISCLOSURE: Zacks SCR has received compensation from the issuer directly, from an investment manager, or from an investor relations consulting firm, engaged by the issuer, for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. Research articles, as seen here, are part of the service Zacks SCR provides and Zacks SCR receives quarterly payments totaling a maximum fee of up to $40,000 annually for these services provided to or regarding the issuer. Full Disclaimer HERE.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.