Izotropic Targets the Modern Investor and Engages GRIT Capital

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire - April 19, 2022 - Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") (CSE:IZO) (CNSX:IZO.CN) (OTC:IZOZF) (FSE:1R3), a company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers, announces that as part of its corporate profile awareness strategy it has engaged GRIT Capital to assist in presenting the Company's value proposition to new age demographics.

GRIT Capital ("GRIT") offers multi-platform educational stock market-related content to democratize investing knowledge for Gen Z and Millennial audiences and provide them with access to high-quality investment insights and opportunities. Founded by CEO Genevieve Roch-Decter, a former $100M+ portfolio manager, GRIT has nearly 400,000 followers on social media, and over 56,000 subscribers to their complimentary and paid newsletters which has grown 10x over the past 18 months. In addition to newsletters and general social media posts, GRIT has cultivated a following on YouTube using a weekly livestream show where they partner with an investing influencer who has nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok and Benzinga, which is a financial media platform with +25 million readers.

The Company will be sponsoring both GRIT's newsletter and YouTube live streams and will establish a new landing page specially crafted to tell the Izotropic story in a new way to a new era of investors. To further support awareness on TikTok, the Company will be launching an official brand presence on the platform and will be posting short videos focused on simplifying the Company's overall value proposition, the capabilities and development of IzoView Breast CT technology, and investment catalysts on the path to commercialization.

"Investors in this age range care greatly about socially responsible investing1, and with over 40% of Gen Z turning to social media to learn about investing2 it's a logical step for Izotropic to develop content for users in this demographic and to further our presence on social media including on TikTok," said CEO Dr. John McGraw.

To bring awareness to Izotropic's profile within the modern Gen Z and Millennial investor age demographics, the Company has engaged GRIT for a six-month term under a shares for services agreement in keeping with CSE Policy 6. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will issue 181,495 common shares, the equivalent of USD $95k in lieu of cash. The common shares are priced at yesterday's closing price of $0.66 and are subject to a hold period of four months and one day. Awareness coverage will commence the first week of May, 2022.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures and will initiate in Q2 2022. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

