Molecule Holdings Inc. Announces New SKUs Available for Purchase Now with OCS

Ottawa, ON – TheNewswire - April 5, 2022 – Molecule Holdings Inc. (CSE:MLCL) ("Molecule" or the "Company"), a Canadian craft-focused cannabis beverage production company, is thrilled to share that our seven new Molecule SKUs are now available to Ontario Cannabis retailers as of April 5th, 2022. This will mark the largest and most significant product drop for the company so far and significantly increases exposure in the Ontario Cannabis Store.



The EMBODY brand focuses on trend setting ingredients, unique flavour profiles, and high CBD inputs. Available now are EMBODY Blood Orange + Rosemary Sparkling Red Tea and EMBODY Mint + Honey Sparkling Green Tea.

The PHRESH brand was created to provide consumers with a low cost/high value product with full THC potency. Following the massive success of PHRESH Strawberry Kiwi which holds the #2 best-selling beverage spot in Ontario, the brand is ready to "refresh the sesh" of consumers with the addition of PHRESH Summer Punch. PHRESH STRAINS is the new sister-category made for the cannabis

enthusiast and new consumers looking to explore how different and exciting the flavours can be in each flower strain without the harshness of the smoke. PHRESH Pineapple Express is the first available SKU in this line made with naturally occurring terpenes from this popular legacy strain.

The CANAJO brand is Canada's first coffee-flavoured cannabis beverage. Available for purchase now are CANAJO Regular, which offers a low THC and high CBD formulation, and CANAJO Espresso Spice which offers full potency THC at 10 mg and 0 mg CBD.

In addition, Molecule is pleased to share that brand-partner PROPER has expanded its product offering and now includes Blueberry Pomegranate. Coupled with its already established PROPER Lemon-Lime, the PROPER brand now has two beverages in the marketplace.

Commented David Reingold, CEO Molecule, "We are excited to finally launch all of our new SKUs to the Ontario Cannabis Store, Ontario retailers and consumers April 5th. The team has been readying retailers in advance of this release. We expect the drinks will be in high demand based on their unique features and flavours. The Company has planned a number of marketing events and store pop-ups to ensure customers and budtenders understand the products, flavours, and brand promise."

About Molecule Holdings Inc.

Molecule is a licensed producer dedicated to creating cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market. We produce leading, top-quality drinks to provide opportunity and choice to people seeking a convenient and social way to consume cannabis. Molecule is focused on growing both our portfolio, and the overall cannabis beverage market. We want to ensure people have the best opportunity to find exactly the product and experience they thirst for.

