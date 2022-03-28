(VIDEO) TheNewswire now produces streaming video within the press release itself
TheNewswire now produces streaming video - within the press release itself.
If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then streaming video within your press release, allowing you to explain exactly what your press release means is worth tenfold.
Think about it:
You've painstakingly created a press release designed as a call to action for the markets and your stakeholders...why not drive home the point in your own words with quotes and comments direct from the source:
You.
As example, TNWMedia's Phoenix Phillips speaks with SWMBRD (CSE:SWIM) CEO Justin Schroenn
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0gabjc8-AI
To Stream Video, please Click Image Below
Key Upsides:
-Rate for Broadcast Ready production is just $350
-Turn-around is within 24 hours
-VPR's are a Search Engine Magnet
-VPR's are ideal for your Social Media
-Your Headline will trumpet (VIDEO ENHANCED) so it cannot be ignored
All VPR's are also targeted to appropriate industry reporters and senior editors – in your case -
For details, contact Pat Beechinor at 403-463-4119 or pat@thenewswire.com
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.