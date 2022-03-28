 Skip to main content

This is a Test of VPR Autogeneration and JPG Imagery

The Newswire  
March 28, 2022 7:10am   Comments
TheNewswire.com

 

TheNewswire now produces streaming video - within the press release itself.

 

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then streaming video within your press release, allowing you to explain exactly what your press release means is worth tenfold.  

 

Think about it:

You've painstakingly created a press release designed as a call to action for the markets and your stakeholders...why not drive home the point in your own words with quotes and comments direct from the source:


You.

 


As example, TNWMedia's Phoenix Phillips speaks with SWMBRD (CSE:SWIM) CEO Justin Schroenn

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0gabjc8-AI

 

This is a SWMBRD


Click Image To View Full Size

 

 

Key Upsides:

-Rate for Broadcast Ready production is just $350

-Turn-around is within 24 hours

-VPR's are a Search Engine Magnet

-VPR's are ideal for your Social Media

-Your Headline will trumpet (VIDEO ENHANCED) so it cannot be ignored

 


All VPR's are also targeted to appropriate industry reporters and senior editors – in your case -

   

For details, contact Pat Beechinor at 403-463-4119 or pat@thenewswire.com

 

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Originally posted here...

 

