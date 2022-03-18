Clean Go Innovations Inc Announces Debt Settlement

March 18, 2022 – TheNewswire - Calgary, AB. - Cleango Innovations Inc. announces that it has agreed with certain of its creditors to issue an aggregate of $116,750 in outstanding debt.

In settlement of the Debt the Company will issue 183,409 Shares ("Debt Shares") at a deemed price of $0.55 and a total of 31,750 Units at a deemed price of $0.50, which consist of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant, with each full warrant for an additional share at an exercise price of $0.60 for a period of 12 months. The Company did not file a material change report more than 21 days before the expected closing of the shares for debt transaction as the details and amounts of debts settled under the transaction were not finalized until closer to the closing and the Company wished to close the transaction as soon as practicable, which the Company deems reasonable as it wishes to improve its financial position by reducing its accrued liabilities as soon as possible.

All Debt Shares issued pursuant to the debt conversion will be subject to a four (4) month hold period.

The Company also wishes to announce that it has granted a total of 87,500 Options pursuant to the terms of its option plan to a consultant to the Company. The Options have an exercise price of $0.60 and a term of 5 years.

Further Information

For further information regarding the Transaction, please contact:

Anthony Sarvucci

Chief Executive Officer

CleanGo Innovations Inc.

anthony@cleangogreengo.com

