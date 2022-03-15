Blackhawks Mindbio Therapeutics Announces Investment in Health Research Platform Quantified Citizen, a Health Technology Company Disrupting and Decentralizing Clinical Research

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - March 15, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLR; (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to report that MindBio Therapeutics ("MindBio") has co-invested in Quantified Citizen's (quantifiedcitizen.com) latest funding round with other notable investors around the world. The investment was funded from MindBio existing working capital.

Quantified Citizen is a leading mobile health research platform with over 52,000 users and over 17,000 participants in their global microdosing study, which was published in the prestigious science journal Nature Scientific Reports.

MindBio is in the final completion stages of a world first Phase 1 clinical trial microdosing LSD to patients at home. Co-founder of MindBio, Justin Hanka said "We are impressed with the extensive work that Quantified Citizen is doing in decentralized clinical trials and we are excited to invest and participate in their journey and to explore synergies in our respective microdosing clinical trials. Data is the key to developing safe and effective treatment strategies and understanding the nuances of the effects of psychedelic medicines on patient health".

Quantified Citizen has created an innovative health technology platform that seeks to democratize scientific discovery through digitized health measures and a community of professional researchers and passionate citizen scientists. "We envision a world where doing scientifically valid health research is as fast and easy as creating a website, with the same global reach. Where scientific tinkering and self-examination are normalized, vastly accelerating the pace of discovery by unlocking unexamined data," shares co-founder and CEO Eesmyal Santos-Brault.

MindBio is working towards creating a safe and effective microdosing regimen using psychedelics that can be prescribed by doctors to patients in the primary health care system with the aim of changing the course of mental health.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, Stable Foods Co., MindBio Therapeutics, Digital Mind Technologies as well as an equity position in Gaia Grow Corp. GAIA.

The Company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs4f2tt3yAvOGhNLjgNOy-A

Please join the conversation on our Blackhawk group supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/Blackhawkgrowthcorp and visit us online at https://www.blackhawkgrowth.com.

For further information please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@blackhawkgrowth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to transaction and future operations of MindBio Therapeutics Pty Ltd. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.