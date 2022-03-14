ñol

(VIDEO ENHANCED) Explain Yourself! PR Connect Test

by The Newswire
March 14, 2022 5:05 PM | 2 min read


TheNewswire now produces streaming video - within the press release itself.

If a picture is worth 1,000 words, then streaming video within your press release, allowing you to explain exactly what your press release means is worth tenfold.  

Think about it:

You've painstakingly created a press release designed as a call to action for the markets and your stakeholders...why not drive home the point in your own words with quotes and comments direct from the source:


You.

As example our Producer Host Phoenix Phillips discusses surprise drill results with Adamera Minerals CEO Mark Kolebaba

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHFaWSJ3ok4

Key Upsides:

-Rate for Broadcast Ready production is just $350

-Turn-around is within 24 hours

-VPR's are a Search Engine Magnet

-VPR's are ideal for your Social Media

-Your Headline will trumpet (VIDEO ENHANCED) so it cannot be ignored


All VPR's are also targeted to appropriate industry reporters and senior editors – in your case -

For details, contact Pat Beechinor at 403-463-4119 or pat@thenewswire.com

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

