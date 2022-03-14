Breast CT Authority and Head of Clinical Trials Joins Izotropic

VANCOUVER, BC - TheNewswire - March 14, 2022 - Izotropic Corporation ("Izotropic" or the "Company") IZO IZO IZOZF 1R3, a Company commercializing a dedicated breast CT (computed tomography) imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Shadi Aminololama- Shakeri, MD, FSBI to its advisory board and commercialization team as a clinical consultant.

Dr. Shakeri is the Chief of the Division of Breast Radiology at the University of California Davis Medical Center (UC Davis) where Izotropic's technology founder, Dr. John M. Boone, has developed four successive breast CT imaging devices that have been used in clinical studies for academic and research purposes1. Dr. Shakeri specializes in breast imaging and has been in charge of the clinical aspects of Breast CT clinical trials since 2017 at UC Davis and has been working with Dr. Boone on breast CT since 2009. Her work has included clinical study design, recruiting, speaking to patients, and viewing and evaluating breast CT images, making her a unique authority on the capabilities and validity of breast CT technology.

Now that the most recent clinical trial at UC Davis comparing contrast-enhanced fourth-generation breast CT to contrast-enhanced MRI has entered the data analysis phase, Dr. Shakeri is now able to collaborate with Izotropic as a clinical authority on breast CT and participate in meetings and key presentations to the radiology and investment communities.

"I will say that in my clinical experience with the first four generations of contrast-enhanced breast CT device, the technology brings all of the advantages of breast MRI, which has been shown by numerous studies to be superior to mammograms and ultrasound combined in detecting breast cancer, yet it is significantly faster, and open in design so there are no issues with claustrophobia or breast compression. I am excited about sharing data and breast CT images from trials undertaken at UC Davis with the radiology community," said Dr. Shakeri.

"I anticipate Izotropic's fifth-generation device, IzoView, to be superior in design and overall image quality when compared to the fourth-generation device and have less ownership cost than an MRI and thereby much more accessible to have in the clinic in urban or rural settings.

Based on my overall experience with the four UC Davis contrast-enhanced Breast CT prototypes, this will be an important tool for breast imagers in detecting breast cancer. Cancers light up and stand out compared to non-contrast imaging. Breast CT with contrast has the potential to replace most conventional non-contrast-enhanced imaging modalities for diagnostic assessment. Today's standard of care could include multiple mammography, tomosynthesis, and ultrasound images compared to one Breast CT scan that takes about 10 seconds. Given that I expect IzoView to be an improvement over the fourth-generation device, I am very excited to see IzoView's demonstration of superiority to non-contrast-enhanced imaging in Izotropic's upcoming clinical study."

Dr. Shakeri will also be contributing to Izotropic's awareness efforts by commenting on and discussing published information and facts from previous and ongoing UC Davis breast CT clinical trials. For updates, please follow Izotropic's Twitter account here and Dr. Shakeri's Twitter account here.

"Dr. Shakeri has her finger on the pulse of the capabilities of Breast CT and the breast imaging care needs of patients, referring physicians, radiologists and breast imaging clinics," said CEO Dr. John McGraw. "She has already been a key contributor to our review panels with EXCITE International, as her breadth of experience and clinical knowledge is invaluable. We look forward to working with Dr. Shakeri as we expedite provider and patient access to IzoView Breast CT and future platform products."

Stock Options

The Company has granted Dr. Shakeri 100,000 stock options at an exercise price of $0.65. The stock options are in effect for five (5) years and vest immediately.

About Dr. Shakeri

Dr. Shakeri is a fellowship-trained radiologist specializing in breast imaging, including digital mammography, tomosynthesis, breast computed tomography, ultrasound, and magnetic resonance imaging. She practices and offers imaging-guided care for all aspects of breast conditions and routinely performs breast procedures using ultrasound guidance, MRI localization, and stereotactic triangulation techniques. She emphasizes individualized breast care plans for maintaining breast health.

Dr. Shakeri's research interests have focused on advancing imaging of suspicious breast lesions by dedicated breast CT developed at UC Davis by principal founder Dr. John Boone and numerous graduate students in the Department of Radiology.

About Izotropic Corporation

Izotropic Corporation is the only publicly-traded company commercializing a dedicated breast CT imaging platform, IzoView, for the more accurate detection and diagnosis of breast cancers. To expedite patient and provider access to IzoView, Izotropic's initial clinical study intends to demonstrate superior performance of diagnostic breast CT imaging over diagnostic mammography procedures and will initiate in Q2 2022. In follow-on clinical studies, Izotropic intends to validate platform applications, including breast screening in radiology, treatment planning and monitoring in surgical oncology, and breast reconstruction and implant monitoring in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

More information about Izotropic Corporation can be found on its website at izocorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain statements that are "Forward-Looking Statements," which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions, projections, and expectations of the Company's management, business, and its knowledge of the relevant market and economic environment in which it operates. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "contemplate" and other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These statements are not guarantees of performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict, and as such, they may cause future results of the Company's activity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law. Neither the Company nor its shareholders, officers, and consultants shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including without limitation the purchase or sale of Company securities. Nothing in this document should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind. All images are for illustrative purposes only. IzoView is not yet approved for sale.

1 Izotropic notes that the 5th generation breast CT device, IzoView being developed for commercialization has not undertaken the required clinical study for market authorization in the United States as of the date of this news release, and is not yet approved for sale in the United States.

