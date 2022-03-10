Highlander Appoints Brent Cook as an Advisor and Engages Independent Trading Group (ITG) as Market Maker

March 10, 2022 - TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia – Highlander Silver Corp. HSLV (the "Company" or "Highlander") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brent Cook as a special advisor to the Board of Directors and has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group (ITG), Inc. ("ITG") to provide services as a market maker in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

Ron Stewart, President and CEO of Highlander commented, "Brent is an accomplished and well respected explorationist who brings a wealth or knowledge and experience to Highlander as we advance our projects and execute our value creation strategy. Additionally, we feel the time is right to engage the services of ITG to enhance our market penetration providing shareholders with increased access to trading liquidity."

Brent Cook, Special Advisor

Mr. Brent Cook is an economic geologist with over 40 years' experience that spans all areas of the exploration, mining and related finance industries. He has worked on nearly every deposit type in over 60 countries. As an independent consultant he has provided advice and analysis to a variety of funds and companies including Global Resource Investments (now Sprott Global), Mount Isa Mines, Kennecott Mining; Rio Tinto Mining, Barrick Gold, Freeport McMoran and Newmont Mining. In 2008, Brent founded the widely respected Exploration Insights investment newsletter, which is followed throughout the mining industry. He was author and editor from 2008 to 2016 and continues to act as a Senior Advisor to the newsletter.

In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Cook, the Company granted him 100,000 stock options to purchase common shares of the Company which are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of $0.30 per common share.

ITG, Market Making Services

ITG will trade common shares in the capital of the Company on the CSE with the primary objective of maintaining an orderly market and to increase the efficiency and provide liquidity to the benefit of shareholders.

Pursuant to the services agreement entered into between Highlander and ITG (the "Agreement"), Company shall pay ITG a fee of C$5,000 per month. The Agreement between the Company and ITG is for an initial term of three (3) months and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one-month periods, unless terminated by either party upon 30 days' written notice. There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement. Additionally, ITG will not receive Highlander shares, options, or any other form of equity-based compensation as payment. ITG will be responsible for the costs it incurs in its trades and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ITG is an arm's length party to the Company. Neither ITG nor its affiliates or associates have any interest directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest.

About ITG

Independent Trading Group (ITG) is Canada's only brokerage firm dedicated exclusively to professional trading. As Canada's foremost market making firm, Independent Trading Group provides liquidity services to issuers, focused on results and founded on integrity. Independent Trading Group is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC), Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF), Toronto Stock Exchange and the Canadian Securities Exchange.

About Highlander Silver Corp.

Highlander Silver Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration of silver-polymetallic projects in central Peru, as well as targeting the acquisition of additional mineral projects by leveraging the team's significant experience in Peru and South America more widely. Additional information about Highlander and its mineral projects can be viewed on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and its website at www.highlandersilver.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information, please contact:

Ronald Stewart

Chief Executive Officer

Highlander Silver Corp.

(604) 283 7630

info@highlandersilver.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release constitutes "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. This includes, but is not limited to, information or statements with respect to anticipated payments and drilling to be completed pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the acquisition of the Property, registration of title to the Property, the future exploration plans of the Company, costs and timing of future exploration, anticipated results of exploration, potential mineralization of the Property, potential for future acquisitions and anticipated timing of such acquisitions. Such forward looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "plans", "suggests", "targets" or "prospects" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "will" be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future prices of precious and base metals, possible variations of ore grade or recovery rates, failure of plant, equipment, or processes to operate as anticipated, accident, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, and delays in obtaining, or failure to obtain, governmental approvals, registration of title to the Property, or financing, or delays in the completion of development or construction activities. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking information contained herein are made as of the date of this news release. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.