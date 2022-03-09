Early Warning News Release Issued Pursuant To Ni 62-103 Acquisition of Units of Volatus Capital Corp.

Vancouver, B.C. – TheNewswire - March 9, 2022 – VC This news release is being disseminated by Crest Resources Inc. (the "Acquiror") pursuant to National Instrument 62-103, The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the acquisition of certain common shares (the "Common Shares") of Volatus Capital Corp. (the "Issuer"), a British Columbia corporation whose common shares are listed for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "VC".

On March 9, 2022 the Acquiror acquired 12,200,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for total investment of $610,000 by way of a private placement.

This transaction represents an increase of 17% in the Acquiror's securityholding percentage in the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Issuer, or an increase of 29.06% in the Acquiror's securityholding percentage of the deemed outstanding shares of the Issuer assuming exercise of the warrants held by the Acquiror.

Prior to the transaction, the Acquiror owned or controlled 24,965,667 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 44.14% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares based on a total of 56,569,407 Common Shares outstanding as of March 9, 2022; or 32,665,667 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 50.83% of the outstanding shares assuming exercise of the 7,700,000 warrants held by the Acquiror.

Subsequent to the transaction, the Acquiror owned or controlled 37,165,667 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 51.79% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares based on a total of 71,769,407 Common Shares outstanding as of March 9, 2022; or 57,065,667 Common Shares of the Issuer representing 62.26% of the outstanding shares assuming exercise of the 19,900,000 warrants held by the Acquiror.

The Acquiror acquired 12,200,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for a total purchase price of $610,000 in connection with a private placement subscription agreement.

The Acquiror has acquired the units for investment purposes and in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Acquiror may, from time to time, acquire additional common shares and/or other equity, debt or other securities or instruments (collectively, "Securities") of the Issuer in the open market or otherwise, and reserves the right, subject to applicable securities law, to dispose of any or all of its Securities in the open market or otherwise at any time and from time to time, and to engage in similar transactions with respect to the Securities, the whole depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer and other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report dated March 9, 2022 o be filed by the Acquiror in connection with the acquisition of the units of the Issuer will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Issuer's profile. Copies of such reports will also be available from the Acquiror upon written request to Crest Resources Inc. at #3043, 595 Burrard Street, Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1.

