Blackhawk Growth Reports Increase in Value of its Portfolio by 49% Quarter Over Quarter

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - March 1, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLR; (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the financial statements and MD&A for its first quarter ended December 31, 2021 have been filed on Sedar.

Highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2021:

Blackhawk acquires Digital Mind Technology Pyt Ltd., a clinical trial stage company developing digital interventions to treat mental health conditions. It successfully completed a pilot randomized controlled trial with 69 patients of an on-line mindfulness-based program for people diagnosed with melanoma. Digital Mind's clinical trial protocol was developed by leading scientist Dr. Russell at a major Australian university.

Blachawk acquires TERP Wholesale LLC is a fully licensed distribution center in the State of California. TERP packages and manufacturers some of the highest quality exotic brands and high THC products in California. Distribution professionals, guided by a proven team with extensive experience in cannabis and quality-assured distribution.

As at December 31, 2021, Blackhawk held $ 24,845,437 in current investments, a 49% increase from the value at September 30, 2021

As at December 31, 2021, 2021, Net Asset Value (NAV) per share was $0.42

Blackhawk Growth Corp. ("Blackhawk" or the "Company") continues to review both equity and debt investment opportunities. The Company has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and CBD industries, in both Canada and the US.

"The two acquisitions in the the quarter ended December 31, 2021 have increased both out asset base and the strength of the life sciences based portfolio of compnies that Blackhawk holds. Our portfolio of companies continue to show growth and value to our shareholders as we work to execute, expand and deliver even more value to shareholders over the course of the year" says Frederick Pels, CEO of Blackhawk Growth.

As at December 31, 2021 the Company's equity investments consist of the following:

Company Cost Fair Value $ $ MindBio Therapeutics 10,826,638 10,826,638 Digital Mind 5,370,000 5,370,000 Terp Wholesale, LLC. 2,500,000 2,500,000 SAC Pharma Partners Inc. 1,890,000 1,890,000 Gaia Grow Corp. 1,050,000 750,000 Noble Line Inc. 986,800 986,800 Trip Pharma Inc. 997,644 997,644 NuWave Foods Inc. 899,392 899,392 Spaced Food Inc. 355,110 355,110 Engine Media (UMG) 56,377 10,244 Fantasy Aces 9,470 − Total Equity Investments 24,941,431 24,585,828

Short-term loans

As at December 31, 2021 the Company's short-term loans consist of the following:

December 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 $ $ Short term loans 259,609 259,609 Total loan investments 259,609 259,609

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk Growth is an investment holding looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food and Stable Foods Co, MindBio Therapeutics, Digital Mind Therapeutics as well as an equity positon in publicly traded company Gaia Grow Corp GAIA..

The company diligently posts updates through videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCs4f2tt3yAvOGhNLjgNOy-A

Please join the conversation on our Blackhawk group supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/Blackhawkgrowthcorp and visit us online at https://www.blackhawkgrowth.com.

For more information on Blackhawk, please visit our website at:

https://www.blackhawkgrowth.com/

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fred@blackhawkgrowth.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including with respect to the future prospects of the business of the Company and its portfolio companies. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.