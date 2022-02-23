Quizam Grants Options to Directors, Employees and Consultants

Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - February 23, 2022 – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") QQ QQ announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,450,000 shares of the Company's capital stock to its directors, employees and consultants.

These options have a 24 month term which expires February 24th, 2024. The exercise price of these options is $0.25 per share.

All stock options and any shares issued on the exercise of stock options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring June 24th, 2022.

The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Quizam Media Corp.

Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ Telephone: (604) 683-0020 Email: ir@quizammedia.com www.quizammedia.com Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

