Quizam Grants Options to Directors, Employees and Consultants

by The Newswire
February 23, 2022 4:00 PM | 2 min read


Vancouver, BC – TheNewswire - February 23, 2022 – Quizam Media Corporation ("the Company") QQ QQ announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 1,450,000 shares of the Company's capital stock to its directors,  employees and consultants.

These options have a 24 month term which expires February 24th, 2024. The exercise price of these options is $0.25 per share.

All stock options and any shares issued on the exercise of stock options will be subject to a four month hold period expiring June 24th, 2022.

The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Quizam Media Corp.

 Quizam Media Corporation owns Quizam Entertainment, On-Track Corp. Training, OnTrackTV and Quantum 1 Cannabis. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries it is a producer, aggregator, marketer and broadcaster of movie entertainment and Online Virtual Learning. In addition, Quizam owns and operates a chain of BC Cannabis Dispensaries under the name Quantum1 (www.quantum1cannabis.com)

CSE Trading Symbol: QQ

Telephone: (604) 683-0020

Email: ir@quizammedia.com

www.quizammedia.com

Facsimile: (604) 683-0045

 

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This

news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and nature of

potential acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, business dealings and financings, etc. Forward-looking statements address future

events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements made in this Press Release.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

