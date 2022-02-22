NTRB: Hitting Milestones on Path toward Regulatory Approval & Commercialization

By M. Marin

Laying the groundwork to move forward

Nutriband Inc. NASDAQ, an emerging a biopharma and medical device company that is developing a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products, has hit several milestones to move AVERSA Fentanyl, a Fentanyl transdermal patch that leverages its AVERSA™ technology, towards regulatory approval and commercialization. A recently signed feasibility agreement with Kindeva Drug Delivery, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that manufactures branded and generic transdermal patches, is expected to accelerate the commercialization of AVERSA Fentanyl, as AVERSA technology will be incorporated into Kindeva's commercial transdermal manufacturing process. Kindeva was formerly known as 3M Drug Delivery Systems, as part of the larger 3M organization. It was spun out in 2020. Kindeva has "over 50 years of experience" and notes that it developed "the first drug-in-adhesive transdermal patch."

Expanding IP protection & product pipeline …

NTRB has received patent protection from the European Patent Office and patent offices in Mexico, Korea, Russia, Australia and Japan and recently received an Issue Notification from the USPTO for its patent protecting its AVERSA™ transdermal abuse deterrent technology. The patent protects AVERSA™ Fentanyl. The Korean Intellectual Property Office also has fully issued its patent related to AVERSA.

Market opportunity expected to be substantial

Nutriband is optimistic about the prospects of its patented AVERSA technology, which incorporates aversive agents designed to deter and minimize the risk of abusing drugs such as fentanyl and others. AVERSA combines two highly unpleasant substances as an adherent on the back of the patch. Neither is toxic. Both are safe for human consumption and non-toxic food grade, which is a key part of the company's strategy. (Both have extremely bitter and hot flavors that make it extremely difficult to extract or abuse the drug.) The company's goal is to improve the safety profile of drugs such as fentanyl so that they can be prescribed and used legitimately as intended.

The need to address the opioid epidemic in the U.S. and globally creates opportunities for solutions such as those that Nutriband is developing. The company believes AVERSA Fentanyl has the potential to be the world's first fentanyl transdermal system with abuse deterrent properties. Based on a third-party evaluation from Health Advances, a healthcare consulting company that NTRB engaged to assess the market opportunity, estimates are that the AVERSA Fentanyl patch could reach peak annual sales of $80 million to $200 million.

Moreover, the FDA is "encouraging the development of prescription opioids with abuse-deterrent formulations (ADFs) to help combat the opioid crisis. The agency recognizes that abuse-deterrent opioids are not abuse- or addiction-proof but are a step toward products that may help reduce abuse." Thus, the transdermal patch market could shift towards higher than expected abuse deterrent technology, representing potential upside to the Health Advances assessment. In addition, NRTB believes that developing the product for strategic international markets that are protected by its global abuse deterrent patent portfolio represents further upside.

Expanding product development pipeline: AVERSA Methylphenidate & AVERSA Buprenorphine

Integrating AVERSA into other products to deter abuse also represents upside; NTRB recently announced an expanded product development pipeline for AVERSA. The AVERSA technology can be applied broadly to improve the safe delivery of a wide range of drugs and NTRB plans to develop and seek FDA approval of additional transdermal pharmaceutical products that it is developing. U.S. deaths from drug overdoses are increasing, as noted, suggesting a growing need for improvements in safe delivery and abuse deterrents. Initial additional markets for transdermal products with a risk of abuse that NTRB believes could benefit from AVERSA include buprenorphine and methylphenidate.

… including new contract manufacturing capabilities

Separately, to further boost revenue, the company intends to begin offering contract manufacturing services for liquid based topical, transdermal and cosmetic products, following the recent certification as a cGMP facility. The company believes the opportunities and relationships it has developed recently augur well for leveraging this capability in 2022.

