Leocor Gold Signs Amended Agreement to Acquire the Dorset Gold Project, Baie Verte, Newfoundland

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - February 16, 2022 - Leocor Gold Inc. (the "Company" or "Leocor") LECR, LECR, ((LECRF ), (FRA:LGO) is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement (the "Amended Agreement") with Nexus Gold Corp. ("Nexus") (TSX.V: NXS), dated February 8, 2022, pursuant to which it has agreed to amend the terms by which Leocor can acquire the Dorset Gold Project (the "Project") located in the Province of Newfoundland.

The Amended Agreement replaces the existing property option agreement (the "Option Agreement") entered into between the Company and Leocor, dated April 22, 2020. The Dorset claims comprises 275-ha within Leocor's larger Baie Verte project.

Under the terms of the Amended Agreement, Leocor will continue to hold a right to acquire up to a one-hundred percent interest in the Project. Consideration for the acquisition will now consist of the following:

Deadline Cash Payment Common Shares Initial $100,000 (Paid) Nil Year 1 $50,000 (Paid) Nil February 28, 2022 $200,000 333,333 February 28, 2023 $200,000 333,333 February 28, 2024 Nil 333,334 Total $550,000 1,000,000

Leocor will also assume responsibility for a two percent net smelter returns royalty on the Project, currently held by United Gold Inc. and Margaret Duffitt. All common shares of Leocor issued to the Nexus will be subject to statutory restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day following issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Alex Klenman is a director and senior officer of both the Company and Leocor, however the Amended Agreement and the Option Agreement are not considered related party transactions within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101, Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company and Leocor are considered to be "non-arms' length parties" under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, and as a result the Amended Agreement is subject to review by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Amended Agreement and the Option Agreement have been reviewed and approved by the independent directors of each of the Company and Leocor, but the acquisition of any interest in the Project by Leocor, under the terms of the Amended Agreement, remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Leocor Gold Inc.

Leocor Gold Inc. is a British Columbia-based resource company involved in the acquisition and exploration of precious metal projects, with a current focus in Atlantic Canada. Leocor, through outright ownership and earn-in agreements, currently controls several gold-copper projects in prime exploration ground located within the prolific Baie Verte Mining District. Leocor's Bae Verte portfolio includes the Dorset, Dorset Extension, Copper Creek and Five Mile Brook projects, creating a contiguous nearly 2,000 hectare exploration corridor. The Company also controls the 6,847-ha grassroots Startrek project near Gander, as well as three district scale land packages in North Central Newfoundland, known as Robert's Arm, Hodge's Hill, and Leamington, (collectively "Western Exploits") representing over 144,000 hectares (1,440 square kilometers) of prospective exploration

