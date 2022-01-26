Blackhawk Launches New Website, Corporate Presentation and Engages Investor Relations Professional to Expand Outreach

Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire – January 26, 2021 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. BLR BLR (Frankfurt:0JJ) (the "Company" or "Blackhawk") is pleased to announce that it has launched a new website and corporate presentation to better highlight and reflect the Company's recent initiatives and milestones reached. The new website and corporate presentation can be found here: www.blackhawkgrowth.com

In addition, the Company is excited to announce that it has signed an investor relations agreement with 1167388 B.C. Ltd. ("1167388"), and arms-length party. Pursuant to the agreement, the executives of 1167388 will provide investor relations and marketing services to the Company for an initial nine-month term ending on October 31, 2022 for a total fee of CAD $70,000 plus applicable taxes. 1167388 is run by Aaron Wong. Mr. Wong is a capital markets consultant, and current Director of Plant Veda Foods MILK. He led the business development group at Fortuna Investments for three years. He was formerly an accountant at Ernst & Young LLP as a part of the assurance practice specializing in resources, technology, real estate and financial services. Mr. Wong received his Bachelors of Business Administration with a specialization in Finance at Western Michigan University.

"Given the recent milestones we've reached and the additional goals we've set out to accomplish for our shareholders in 2022, I think now is the perfect time to expand our audience and market our story to new audiences and investors. I feel Blackhawk has tremendous value through our subsidiaries and it's important we communicate our value and our vision to new investors throughout the world," commented Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Blackhawk Growth

Blackhawk is an investment holding company looking to create substantial value for its shareholders through the acquisition and development of high growth companies. It has focused its investments in the health, cannabis and cannabidiol industries in both Canada and the United States. Its portfolio of companies includes TERP Wholesale, Sac Pharma, LeichtMind Clinics, Noble Hemp, Spaced Food, NuWave Foods, MindBio Therapeutics and Digital Mind Technology, as well as an equity position in Gaia Grow GAIA.

