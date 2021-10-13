In Case CAR Has Gone Too Far: Avis Was A Top Name Of Ours Last Month. Since Then, It's Up 60%. How To Stay Long While Locking In Gains

Road between green-leafed trees (Josh Sorenson/Pexels).

Avis Pulls Away

In a post here last month, we wrote that both our system and Bank of America had turned bullish on Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAR):

Avis was one of our top ten names on Thursday as well, alongside a few others we've written about recently.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 9/16/2021.

We then posted a video showing how to hedge Avis while having a chance of capturing BofA's $125 price target on the stock. Since then, Avis shares have blown right through that price target.

So it's time for an updated look at hedging it. For that, please see the video below.

Locking In Avis Gains

In this video, we use our iPhone app to scan for optimal hedges on Avis. We were able to find one that would enable investors to collect a net credit while having a chance at 30% more possible upside.