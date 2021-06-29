Norsemont Announces Extension of Warrants

Vancouver, B.C. - TheNewswire - June 29, 2021 – Norsemont Mining Inc. NOM NOM NRRSF (FWB:LXZ1) ("Norsemont" or the "Company") announces that it is extending the exercise period of 10,677,958 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued pursuant to private placements in accordance with the table below.

Private Placement Closing Date Warrants Expiry Date Exercise Price Number of warrants outstanding 01-Jun-20 01-Sep-21 $ 0.75 3,550,000 15-Jun-20 22-Sep-21 $ 1.10 920,882 22-Jun-20 22-Sep-21 $ 1.10 962,451 10-Jul-20 10-Jul-21 $ 1.50 512,250 21-Jul-20 21-Jul-21 $ 1.50 2,237,750 24-Aug-20 24-Aug-21 $ 2.50 817,750 03-Sep-20 03-Sep-21 $ 2.50 540,875 28-Sep-20 28-Sep-21 $ 2.50 942,715 28-Sep-20 28-Sep-21 $ 1.60 62,125 09-Oct-20 09-Oct-21 $ 2.50 131,160 TOTAL 10,677,958

The Company proposes to extend the expiry date of these Warrants to January 1, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the Warrants including the acceleration provision remain unchanged.

A total of 62,500 Warrants are held by a party who is considered to be a "related party" of the Company. Therefore, the amendment of Warrants constitutes a "related party transaction" as contemplated by Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions, and TSXV Policy 5.9 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. However, the exemptions from formal valuation and minority approval requirements provided for by these guidelines can be relied upon as the fair market value of the Warrants does not exceeds 25% of the market capitalization of the Company. A material change report in respect of this related party transaction will be filed by the Company.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

NORSEMONT MINING INC.

Marc Levy

CEO & Chairman

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 669-9788; Facsimile: (604) 669-9768

