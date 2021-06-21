Top 10 States People Are Moving To And Leaving From

Life is rarely predictable, and things are always changing around us. Whether you’ve moved several times in your life or have always stayed in the same place, there’s no telling what the next chapter contains. In the near future, many Americans will wrap up their lives in one state and move to another. This might be due to a transfer, a family issue, or any other reason why moving is the best option.

Most Americans are on the move in the search for a better life. In fact, there’s a lot of data on what states people are leaving behind and which states they’re moving to. Work seems to be the topmost reason for this move, though the quality of life and opportunities in certain states are also major factors. With recent events instilling the importance of family in our mindsets, it’s no surprise that more Americans are also relocating to be closer to their loved ones.

Are you curious about which states people are leaving and which states they’re moving to? Perhaps, you’re confused about your own next move? Let’s check out some of the top examples to clear things up.

10 States That People Are Leaving

Here are 10 states that people are looking to move out of:

1. New Jersey

We might have heard a lot of great aspects of New Jersey: the people are friendly, it’s known as the Garden State, and the location is a convenient one. However, it’s now also one of the states with the highest taxes, so outbound moves were recently estimated at a whopping 69.5 percent. In fact, New Jersey has been the topmost state for outbound moves for at least three years running.

The most common reason for such moves in 2020 was retirement. Next on the list was to be closer to relatives. Taxes are also a major reason, though the price of everything seems to have gone up. This includes decent education, groceries, tolls, etc.

2. New York

A tiny studio apartment in the heart of New York might be a glamorous aim, but the rent you pay for it is abysmal. The cost of living in New York is the fifth highest in the country, and the prices just seem to be increasing steadily with time. With all these factors, it’s no surprise that outbound moves from these states are around 66.9 percent.

3. Illinois

The downtown skyline in Chicago, Illinois may be one of the most iconic sights in the state. Unfortunately, this doesn’t make up for the economic trouble of many residents there. The outbound moves from Illinois are around 66.4 percent, a percentage which is slowly going up.

Illinois voters may have rejected the ballot to increase the income tax rate, but there are so many other issues to consider. Education costs are driving up overall taxes, so those who want something more reasonable are looking to move out from Illinois.

4. Connecticut

If you are or ever have been a resident of Connecticut, you’d know that the cost of living is sky-high these days. When an average worker gets their paycheck, a huge chunk of it is lost to daily expenses. With savings becoming so difficult to maintain, 63.5 percent of moves in Connecticut are headed out of the state.

Data also shows that the utilities, housing, and even retirement is a huge expense here. The seaside might be a nice touch, but most people are looking elsewhere for proper jobs and a secure retirement plan.

5. California

All that sunshine, glitz, and glamor might make California seem like a great place to live. With outbound moves at 58.7 percent now, though, this state is among the top ten that people leave behind. Gorgeous sunsets, balmy breezes, and all those palm trees can’t make up for the fact that the appeal has worn off.

While you do have the promise of exciting job opportunities in Silicon Valley and Hollywood in California, you’re also in the third most costly area in the whole United States. Many residents on their way out agree that the high mortgage prices, rent rates, and gas prices are just too much to handle. Years-long droughts, power outages, high taxes, fire risks, and low insurance coverage are just other factors that are driving people out.

6. Kansas

There are several reasons why the outbound moves are at 58.6 percent for Kansas state. In a nutshell, it seems like people aren’t able to reach their full earning potential in this area.

Around half of these outbound moves were aimed at looking for work elsewhere. The rest moved for the sake of returning, being closer to family, and perhaps, a faster-paced life. While the cost of living is quite low in Kansas (fourth-lowest in the country), the local culture lacks oomph and excitement.

7. North Dakota

North Dakota is known for its open spaces and parks, but they’re probably getting emptier now. With the outbound moves estimated at around 56.7 percent, it seems like folks are getting a bit bored in this state. More than half of the moves were due to better job opportunities. While it might not be hard to get a job in North Dakota, these might not be the jobs that young people are looking for. This is one of the reasons they’re trying out other jobs that match their skills and interests.

8. Massachusetts

This state has a lot of history; we have the Mayflower, Harvard, and so much more. Unfortunately, the affordability is simply not there. The outbound moves here are about 56.6 percent, mostly due to the premium you have to pay just to survive.

Most of the expenses stem from the lack of housing here. Construction is expensive, and certain rules make it so that luxury housing is more common than affordable options.

9. Ohio

There might be songs about what a cozy place Ohio is to live, but they’re probably quite dated now. Outbound moves are at 56.1 percent here due to multiple reasons.

For one, the unemployment rate is too high for comfort. Wages are a bit below the national average, while the unpredictable weather has made it difficult to plan for the future. There’s very little pleasant weather to enjoy, with extreme temperatures, either way, driving up the energy bills.

10. Maryland

Outbound moves in Maryland are about 55 percent, with the main culprit being expensive housing. Retiring so near the sea might seem attractive, but the more practical decision is to move elsewhere for your golden years. Around half the folks leaving Maryland are above 55. The cost of daily living is simply too high for those on a limited income.

10 States People Are Moving to

If you’re wondering why people are snapping up homes, or even mobile homes for sale, they’re probably on the move to the following states:

1. Idaho

Also sometimes called the Gem State, Idaho seems to be the place for families to settle and raise their kids. Inbound moves are currently at around 70.1 percent, which is the highest one in the country for 2020 at least.

The reasons behind these moves are fairly straightforward. This state has a flourishing job market, coupled with a relatively low cost of daily living. It’s a practically tempting location for those who want to have a career in IT but don’t want to deal with the high costs of major tech hubs like Silicon Valley in California.

Overall, Idaho is also a place where you can know your kids’ teachers as well as the bus drivers. The friendly environment, quality education, and a feeling of community is what attract family folks the most.

2. South Carolina

Again, the low cost of living is one of the biggest draws to this state. Inbound moves are at 64 percent for now. The nice weather is also a great attraction as is the peaceful lifestyle and interesting landscape.

Since this place is a bit more laid-back, it’s more of a destination for retirees. Plus, the low prices also mean that one’s income gets stronger even if it doesn't get higher.

3. Oregon

There are now many tech spots to rival California, and Oregon is one of them. Additionally, it has a lovely natural landscape to offer, with trees, rivers, and vegetation. There’s no lack of jobs in the tech industry here, causing inbound moves to be at 62.5 percent. Hillsboro, Portland, and their general area are known as the Silicon Forest to some, which tells you a lot about the job opportunities.

4. South Dakota

North Dakota might be out, but South Dakota is definitely in this time. With inbound moves at 62.3 percent, the Mount Rushmore state might see a surge in its tiny population quite soon.

People who crave more of the outdoors are flocking to the area. There’s hardly any smog, and you can catch the distinctive smell of fields on an everyday basis. Red sunsets, gorgeous sunrises, clear night skies, and other sights make this a haven for many folks. However, do make sure you have a proper job before settling down in this state.

5. Arizona

Retirees are moving to this state at a rapid pace, making the inbound moves rise to 61.6 percent. The area gets sun the whole year round, and the cost of living is fairly low. Plus, you’re close enough to the Grand Canyon to take the grandkids on a fun trip!

In fact, some say that Arizona can be great for any kind of lifestyle. There are artist-friendly communities, ranches, and urban areas for those who like them.

6. North Carolina

North Carolina has inbound moves at 60.2 percent, with the main reason being the delightful low real estate prices. Overall, most people can get a great home on a largish plot at just a fraction of the usual cost for metro areas. The scenery is also nothing to sneeze at, though you will have to prepare for hurricane season.

7. Tennessee

If you’re a fan of nature and don’t like paying income tax, this state is the one to go for. The inbound moves at 60 percent here, mostly due to the low taxes. Property taxes are already low, while there’s simply no income tax at all. Be warned, however; sales taxes are still very much a thing here. Plus, cities such as Memphis do have a crime problem.

8. Alabama

When you’re a doctor or lawyer, Alabama is among the best choices in the United States. Inbound moves are 59.7 percent, so other people are also getting the same idea. The cost of living is fairly low, and you’d have a lot of automatic respect due to your profession.

9. Florida

For those who love summer vacation, moving to Florida should be in the books. The inbound moves are an estimated 59.6 percent, which means that you could be enjoying your retirement there right now. Warm weather, beaches, palm trees, and other temptations await!

If you mean to keep working, however, tie-down a job before moving to this state. The tourism industry was the backbone of the economy here, but the coronavirus pandemic turned that sector on its head. There are a lot of unemployment claims around, so make sure you’re covered.

10. Wyoming

With inbound moves at 58 percent, Wyoming promises several national parks, scenic landscapes, and a low population density. Overall, it’s a haven for nature lovers as well as entrepreneurs. Registering a business is easy and cheap, with no individual income tax to hamper your style.

The Takeaway

Leaving your home state and settling down elsewhere is a big decision. However, the attractions in certain states and the problems in others are not easy to ignore. If you’re considering a move at some point, make sure you’re doing it for the right reasons. A bit of research will tell you a lot about what each state has to offer. With the right information in hand, you’d hopefully be able to achieve that ideal lifestyle very soon!