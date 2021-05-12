DST Announces Tolling Contract for 180 Tonnes of Material Containing 270 g/t Gold

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – TheNewswire - May 12, 2021 – Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST" or the "Corporation") DST DST (OTC:DNDDF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a tolling contract agreement (the "Contract") for the processing of a minimum of 180 tonnes of high-grade gold bearing material at its facilities in Thetford Mines, Canada. The tolling program (the "Program") will be conducted on material from a Senior Canadian Gold Mining Company (the "Gold Company") and administrated by an International Metal Trading Company (the "Metal Trader") with whom DST executed the Contract.

The Program will be conducted on high-grade gold material (the "Material") produced by the Gold Company. The Material is known to contain 270 g/t of gold, on average, with a minimum of 25 g/t and a maximum of 1,900 g/t of gold, along with silver content of greater than 500 g/t. The Program follows previous laboratory and piloting test work on the Material that confirmed the amenability to produce a clean gold product.

"We are pleased with the execution of this agreement which once again demonstrates DST's technical expertise, industrial processing capabilities and ability to operate within the gold mining sector alongside key industry players," said Mr. David Lemieux, President and CEO.

DST's plant is currently being updated to execute this Contract which is expected to last until Q4-2021.

This Contract is part of DST's strategy to leverage its key asset located in Thetford Mines, Quebec, in order to generate revenues while the Corporation continues along the path to commercializing its GlassLock Process™ and CLEVR Process™.

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies, a corporation controlled by Dundee Corporation

The Corporation is engaged in the development and commercialisation of environment-friendly technologies for the treatment of materials in the mining industry. Through the development of patented, proprietary processes, DST extracts precious and base metals from mineralised material, concentrates and tailings, while stabilising contaminants such as arsenic, which could not otherwise be extracted or stabilised with conventional processes because of metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST has filed, published and was granted patents for the GlassLock Process™ and CLEVR Process™ in numerous countries.

