Weekly Forex Forecast for GBPJPY, NZDJPY, XAUUSD, GBPUSD (27-02 October 2020)
Hey everyone! Welcome to this weeks forex forecast for the week ending October 2nd, 2020. I'm TraderBart with A1 Trading, and this week I'll be looking at GBPJPY, NZDJPY, XAUUSD & GBPUSD.
GBP/JPY
Looking at the daily chart, we can see price has been moving in an ascending channel, forming higher highs and higher lows. Looking back to last weeks movements, we can see price has broken through the original channel (dark) but is still inside another possible channel (grey), which still classes as valid as it has kept above the previous low. Looking for possible rejection of the current zone and looking for a move past previous highs above 144.000.
NZD/JPY
Looking at this daily chart, price is moving in a sideways consolidation zone. Price isn't able to break the trend to form either new highs or lows. Price is currently at the support level of this ranging market. Looking at the red highlighted circle, we saw price form a bullish hammer candle followed by a shooting star before reversing and making a move to the upside. We currently have the same formation showing, suggesting a possible repeated move to the upside again.
XAU/USD
Gold dumped and completed the symmetrical triangle break to the downside. It will be interesting to see how price reacts to this level it is currently at, whether we see a continued downwards move to lower supports or if we see a continued bullish move to 2000+.
GBP/USD
Similarly to GJ, we can see this market moving in a clear ascending channel, forming higher highs and higher lows successfully. Price is now in my interest zone at 1.273; I'm now expecting a move to the upside, continuing this channel and holding over the long-term. We are currently seeing 3 Doji candles; however, I am still expecting price to increase.
WANT TO SEE OUR ANALYST'S LIVE TRADES?
JOIN OUR PREMIUM GROUP TO ACCESS:
- Trade alerts from our analysts
- The VIP chatroom with traders worldwide
- Training material exclusive to members
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.