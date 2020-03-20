SNES: SenesTech retail website up and running.

By Ian Gilson, PhD, CFA

NASDAQ:SNES

READ THE FULL SNES RESEARCH REPORT

The SenesTech SNES consumer website is now active with instructions on how to order and deploy the ContraPest bait stations, as well as a hotline (1-866-886-7287) for retail help. There are also videos available on the site.

The pricing depends on which bait station is selected, the 400ml tray or the 500ml tray. The 400ml starter kit is $40 and the replenishment ContraPest tank is $32. These prices are somewhat lower than the PMP pricing as quoted by the PMP company websites that we had surveyed, where tank prices were close to $40 with some as high as $45 in September 2019.

Some states require treatment by registered PMP people as outlined in the company website.

SUBSCRIBE TO ZACKS SMALL CAP RESEARCH to receive our articles and reports emailed directly to you each morning. Please visit our website for additional information on Zacks SCR.

DISCLOSURE: Zacks SCR has received compensation from the issuer directly, from an investment manager, or from an investor relations consulting firm, engaged by the issuer, for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. Research articles, as seen here, are part of the service Zacks provides and Zacks receives quarterly payments totaling a maximum fee of $30,000 annually for these services. Full Disclaimer HERE.