SNES: SenesTech has announced a one for twenty reverse split effective February 04, 2020. We have adjusted our data to reflect the reverse split.

By Ian Gilson, PhD, CFA

NASDAQ:SNES

READ THE FULL SNES RESEARCH REPORT

On February 5, 2020, SenesTech SNES stated to trade on a split adjusted basis. All shares will be converted into the new shares but fractional shares will be rounded UP to one whole share.

We have adjusted our target price to $20 a share.

The reverse split takes the share price above $5 so as long as the price remains above $5 a sophisticated investor note is not required.

Also the new price removes the potential problem of delisting.

We have adjusted all financial data, past present and future to reflect the new stock price.

SUBSCRIBE TO ZACKS SMALL CAP RESEARCH to receive our articles and reports emailed directly to you each morning. Please visit our website for additional information on Zacks SCR.

DISCLOSURE: Zacks SCR has received compensation from the issuer directly, from an investment manager, or from an investor relations consulting firm, engaged by the issuer, for providing research coverage for a period of no less than one year. Research articles, as seen here, are part of the service Zacks provides and Zacks receives quarterly payments totaling a maximum fee of $30,000 annually for these services. Full Disclaimer HERE.