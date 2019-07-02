Gold Falls from 6-Year Highs As Trade War Truce Is Reached

Scandinavian Capital Markets

Gold sank sharply, falling below $1,400 an ounce in early trading on Monday after the US and China agreed to pause their tariff war. The safe-haven metal had reached a six-year high on June 25th, amid Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and rising geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran.

G20 Summit

After meeting China’s President Xi Jinping on Saturday at the G20 summit in Japan, President Donald Trump said the US would maintain current tariffs but refrain from imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports for the “time being.”

Trump also eased his stance on Huawei, lifting a ban on US technology companies selling their products to the Chinese telecommunications giant.

Soft China Data

Meanwhile, on Sunday the Caixin Manufacturing PMI release showed that the Chinese manufacturing sector contracted in June for the first time in four months. The reading fell to 49.4 in June from 50.2 in May, as trade tensions impacted sales and export orders.

Safe Havens Slip

Other safe havens such as the Swiss Franc and Japanese Yen also lost ground against the US dollar on Monday and global stocks rallied as the market cheered the results of the G20 trade talks.

The Bottom Line

While President Trump and China’s Xi Jinping agreed to restart negotiations at the G20 conference there is still no clear consensus on a trade deal. The ongoing trade war continues to pose the threat of pushing the global economy into recession. The market now eyes Friday’s US employment report, with analysts expecting 164,000 new jobs in June and the unemployment rate to remain steady at the 49-year low of 3.6%.