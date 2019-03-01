Path Towards 5G Infrastructure: Innovation That's Been Going On For Years

5G infrastructure is an ultra-broadband network that is being made with a vision to support the Future Internet and extremely high bandwidth on global level.

The global 5G infrastructure market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 0.8 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 48.8%.

A major factor driving growth of the global 5G infrastructure market over the forecast period is growing demand for high speed Internet and mass network coverage. Advent of 5G is expected to bring along new generation technologies that improve capabilities of mobile networks and support flexibility of approach. These include a new generation air-interface based on a new waveform, codec, multiple access technology, and large-scale antenna arrays, as well as fully cloud-based network architecture leveraging software defined network (SDN) and network functions virtualization (NFV). Different network slices can be combined and encapsulated on the network using a unified underlying physical infrastructure.

In addition, 5G networks have greater capacity to support growth in emerging digital applications such as smart cities, autonomous vehicles, and Internet of Things (IoT). 5G also supports a wide range of applications that enable massive Machine Type Communications (mMTC), enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), and importunately Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communication (URLLC). 5G networks play an important role in a wide range of applications used for advanced manufacturing, intelligent retail, and connected healthcare among many other applications.

The global 5G infrastructure market report has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region/country.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis, by Product Type

On the basis of product type, the network technology segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global 5G infrastructure market and is projected to register highest CAGR of over 44% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Global 5G Infrastructure Market Analysis, by Application

Among the application segments, the telecom service providers segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global 5G infrastructure market, and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 43% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Intel Corporation

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

ABB Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

com Inc. (Amazon Robotics LLC.)

Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

OMRON Corporation (Adept Technology, Inc.)

Lely Holding S.à r.l.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION

Asustek Computer Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Google Inc.

Market Analysis by Region/Country:

The Europe 5G infrastructure market is expected to account for third-highest revenue share in the global market, followed by Rest of the World. Moreover, the 5G infrastructure market in Japan is projected to grow significant rate over the forecast period, owing to inclination of key players towards technologically advanced solutions to support business enterprises.

The market in Rest of the World is expected to account for comparatively higher revenue share in the next 10 years, owing to increasing demand for high speed networks, coupled with growing investments from private and public sectors in countries such as South Korea.

Points Covered In Report:

– The market report gives a ahead looking prospect on distinct factors driving or prohibiting market growth.

– The market report includes main point study for changeable competitive dynamics

– The Report on gives the clear understanding of the main product segments and their future.

– It include a forecast(2019-2028) estimate on the basis of how the market is witnessed to grow

– It helps to take business people a decisive judgment by having complete in-depth of market.

– The market report offers complete analysis of competitive landscape and keeps you forward of competitors