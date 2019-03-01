Alkylate Market 2018 Globally Industry Caught CAGR Of 2.5% Forecast By 2028

The first five-year cumulative revenue (2019–2023) is projected to be more than US$ 123 Bn, which is expected to increase significantly over the latter part of the five-year forecast period. The global alkylate market is estimated to value at approximately US$ 22 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 2.5%.

Global Alkylate Market: Overview

Alkylate is a synthetically produced petrol component and is considered as one of the purest petroleum products. Alkylation process takes place at oil refineries and excess gases from crude oil distillation and cracking plants are combined to form alkylate.

Global Alkylate Market: Market Driving Factors

A major factor driving growth of the global alkylate market during the forecast period is increasing utilization of alkylate in aviation and automotive industries owing to its properties such as, low sulfur content, low aromatics content, and low vapor pressure. In addition, increasing adoption of alkylate in automotive sector is another factor expected to boost growth of the global alkylate market in the near future owing to alkylate properties of high octane and low volatility hydrocarbon that can be added to aviation fuel, as well as motor gasoline to increase the octane rating, without violating stringent volatility specifications.

Increasing use of alkylate among various sectors as a premium gasoline blend–stock owing to properties such as low Sulphur content, low aromatics content, and low vapor pressure with longer shelf-life than commercial petrol of alkylate gasoline are among some factors expected to boost growth of the global alkylate market in the near future.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://marketresearch.biz/report/alkylate-market/request-sample/

Global Alkylate Market: Segment Analysis

The global alkylate market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region/country.

Global Alkylate Market Analysis, by Type

On the basis of type, the sulfuric acid alkylation segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global alkylate market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 2.5%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing focus of manufacturers to develop innovative and advanced sulfuric acid alkylation processes that produces good quality yield and provides cost-effective solutions.

Global Alkylate Market Analysis, by Application

Among all the application segments, the automotive industry segment is expected to contribute major revenue share in the global alkylate market and is expected to register highest CAGR of over 2%, in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

Market Analysis by Region/Country:

The market in Europe is expected to register moderate growth rate in the global alkylate market over the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to account for major share in terms of production of civil aircraft, which includes helicopters, aircraft engines, and parts and components as well as growing aerospace industry in Europe is expected to proliferate demand for aviation gasoline, which in turn will drive revenue growth of the alkylate market in the region.

Key Players: