Cheese Sauce Market Surpass A CAGR of 3.4% Over The Forecast Period 2019-2028

The global cheese sauce market is estimated to value at more than US$ 2.7 Bn in 2019, and is projected to register a CAGR of 3.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2019–2023) is projected to be more than US$ 15 Bn, which is estimated to increase moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Global Cheese Sauce Market: Introduction

Cheese sauce is also known as cheddar sauce or cheddar cheese sauce. Cheese sauce is commonly used for preparation of English, French and Italian cuisines. It is made using butter, flour, milk, pepper, salt, and cheese. In most cases, cheese sauce is made using cheddar cheese, however, it can also be made with gouda, gruyere, etc. It is primarily used for cooking pasta and dressing salads, nachos, meat, etc.

Global Cheese Sauce Market: Driving Factors

Increasing number of fast food outlets and multi-cuisine restaurants is one of the key factor driving growth of the global cheese sauce market. increasing number of nuclear families in emerging countries and increasing popularity cross cultural fast food such as pizza, burgers, pastas, etc. among consumers, particularly in young population is expected to be another major factor propelling growth of the target market. In addition, ample availability of varied cheese sauces such as continental and regional flavors enable consumers to enhance the taste of various cuisines is expected to fuel growth of the global cheese sauce market over the forecast period.

In addition, availability of cheese sauce in regional and continental flavors to cater to the taste of consumers for variety of cuisines is expected to augment growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, various nutritional benefits offered by cheese, coupled with taste enhancing properties of cheeses are some of the major factors among others driving demand and consumption of cheese and related products.

Global Cheese Sauce Market: Segmental Snapshot

By Type:

Among the type segments, the cheddar segment is expected to account for majority revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Increasing usage of cheddar cheese sauce in households and fast food outlets expected to propel growth of the global cheese sauce market over the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel:

Among all the distribution channel segments, the supermarket segment in the target market has been estimated to account for majority revenue share, and is expected to register CAGR over 3.5% during the forecast period.

By Region:

The market in Middle East & Africa is estimated to register a CAGR over 1.5% during the forecast period. Strong presence of re-known fast food retail chains such as McDonald's, Domino's Pizza, and Dairy Queen (DQ) in developing and developed economies in the Middle East & Africa is generating demand for cheese sauce, and in turn is propelling growth of the Middle East & Africa cheese sauce market.

Extreme weather conditions in countries in Middle East & Africa, associated with lack of effective chilled distribution network for food products are some factors responsible for increasing sales of canned cheese sauce owing to their longer shelf life. This is a major factor expected to drive growth of the Middle East & Africa market over the forecast period.

Key Players:

– Gehl Foods LLC

– Conagra Brands, Inc

– Unilever N.V.

– Kraft Foods Group Inc

– AFP advanced food products LLC

– Bay Valley Foods, LLC

– Nestlé S.A.

– The Tatua Co-Operative Dairy Company Limited

– Hexa Malaysia Sdn Bhd

– Prego S.A.

