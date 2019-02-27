Collagen Peptides Market Estimated To Touch A CAGR Value Of CAGR of 7.7% By 2028

The global collagen peptide market is estimated to value at nearly US$ 1 Bn in 2019, and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7%. The first five-year cumulative revenue (2019–2023) is projected to be more than US$ 5 Bn, which is expected to increase rather moderately over the latter part of the five-year forecast period.

Global Collagen Peptide Market: Introduction

Collagen peptide is a cold water-soluble and highly bioactive form of collagen. They have nutritional and physiological properties that act as building blocks to recover damaged tissues of skin, bones and joints. They contain shorter chains of amino acids than collagen and gelatin, and therefore can be easily digested and be quickly absorbed in the blood stream.

Global Collagen Peptide Market: Driving Factors

Major factors driving growth of the global market are rising demand for dietary supplements, increasing adoption of collagen in food & beverages industry, and growing inclination of consumers toward healthy and protein rich diets. In addition, wide applicability of collagen peptides in nutricosmetic, pharmaceuticals, and other healthcare applications is another factor expected to support growth of the global collagen peptide market to significant extent.

In addition, increasing consumption of collagen-based sports nutrition products to improve athletic performance, protect connective tissues, prevent or aid in supporting healthy joints, and to help reduce risks of injury are factors anticipated to further support growth of this market over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing consumption of dietary supplements to boost energy is expected to fuel demand for collagen peptide-based products in the coming years.

Global Collagen Peptide Market: Segmental Snapshot

The market report has been segmented on the basis of source, application, and region. The source segment includes cattle hide & bone, pigskin, poultry, and fish. The application segment includes food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and healthcare. The region includes the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

By Source:

Among the source segments, the cattle hide and bone segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The cattle hide and bone segment is expected to register CAGR of over 7%, owing to increasing demand for sports nutrition and healthy fortified food & beverage products among athletes is also resulting in growing demand for cattle hide & bones for production of collagen peptides.

By Application:

Among the application segments, the food & beverage segment is expected to contribute major revenue share, and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. The food & beverage segment is expected to register CAGR of over 7.1%, owing to increasing adoption of collagen peptides among food manufacturers for application in functional food and dietary supplements owing to various health benefits is expected to support revenue growth of this segment.

By Region:

The market in North America is expected to dominate in the global collagen peptide market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Rising consumption of protein supplements among individuals to prevent joint pains and chronic diseases is a major factor driving growth of the collagen peptide market in North America.

Increasing consumption of collagen-based sports nutrition products to improve athletic performance, protect connective tissues, prevent or aid in supporting healthy joints, and to help reduce risks of injury are factors anticipated to further support growth of the potential market in North America over the forecast period. Additionally, increasing consumption of dietary supplements to boost overall wellness is expected to fuel demand for collagen peptide-based products in the coming years.

Key Players:

The research report on the global collagen peptide market includes profiles of some of the major companies such as Darling Ingredients Inc. (Rousselot Inc.), Ewald-Gelatine GmbH, Weishardt Holding SA, Tessenderlo Group NV, GELITA AG, LAPI GELATINE S.p.a., Gelnex Indústria E Comércio Ltda., Juncà Gelatines, S.L., Italgelatine S.p.A., and Nitta Gelatin India Limited.

What does this report deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments of the market to analyze the trends, developments in the worldwide market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating globally. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

In short, we are of the conclusion that the global market report provides thorough data for the key players, to clearly understand market deeply. Outstanding players influencing the market through production cost, revenue, share, market size, growth rate, by regional revenue, are enclosed in this report along with the market growth strategies. The report primarily helps to realize and learn the most prohibiting and poignant driving forces of market with anticipating the impacts on the global market.