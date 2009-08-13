BioElectronics Launches Direct Response Television Initiative
FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwire - August 13, 2009) - BioElectronics Corp. (PINKSHEETS: BIEL), the
maker of inexpensive, disposable drug-free anti-inflammatory devices, today
announced it is launching a direct response television (DRTV) initiative to
market its ActiPatch® Therapy and AllayT brands to the mass market.
BioElectronics has retained industry leader, Schulberg MediaWorks as its
marketing partner. Work on the DRTV spots has already begun with initial
airing expected within 60 days. Initially, the Canadian and selected other
English speaking markets will be targeted, but the U.S. market will also be
heavily targeted once FDA clearance is received.
"We have selected SMW (Schulberg MediaWorks) as our partner based on its
impressive record of both success and integrity. SMW, which is one of the
pioneers in infomercial advertising, has an impressive track record with
more than $700 million in DRTV sales and more than one billion viewers of
its innovative programs," commented Andrew Whelan, CEO of BioElectronics.
"In addition to impressive creative and video production capabilities, they
also bring to the table extensive operational expertise in media buying,
web design, order processing, and fulfillment. Our management team and
board of directors are pleased that a DRTV firm of SMW's quality has agreed
to be our partner. We are expecting this initiative to be a major revenue
generator for the Company."
"We believe ActiPatch Therapy and Allay are strong brands for DRTV
marketing," commented Jon Schulberg, President of Schulberg MediaWorks.
"The issue of the potential dangers of Tylenol® and acetaminophen is
already resonating with the public and we believe many consumers are
looking for drug-free alternatives. We will be working closely with the
BioElectronics team to help communicate the message to the public that the
ActiPatch Therapy and Allay products are effective alternatives to taking
potentially dangerous medications. We look forward to making this
initiative a success for BioElectronics and its shareholders."
About BioElectronics Corporation
BioElectronics Corporation is the maker of ActiPatch® Therapy,
RecoveryRxT Devices, HealFastT Therapy (www.healfasttherapy.com) and
the AllayT family of inexpensive, disposable drug-free anti-inflammatory
devices. For more information please see http://www.BioElectronicsCorp.com.
About Schulberg MediaWorks
Schulberg MediaWorks is considered a pioneer in the field of infomercial
advertising. The team has directed, written and produced some of the most
successful direct response television (DRTV) campaigns of all time and has
been honored with virtually every infomercial industry award, including
twice winning Infomercial of the Year (Personal Power with Tony Robbins and
Making Love Work with Barbara DeAngelis) in addition to being awarded Best
Writer, Best Producer and Best Director. SMW clients include Tempur-Pedic,
Select Comfort, PureSleep, HBO, Sega, Time-Life, Guthy-Renker, Fitness
Quest, Reliant, QVC, Sharper Image, Rossetta Stone, Rhino Records,
Delonghi, and Sony Music. More information on Schulberg MediaWorks can be
seen at www.smw.tv.
Tylenol is a registered trademark of McNeil pharmaceutical, Inc.
