BioElectronics Launches Direct Response Television Initiative

FREDERICK, MD--(Marketwire - August 13, 2009) - BioElectronics Corp. (PINKSHEETS: BIEL), the

maker of inexpensive, disposable drug-free anti-inflammatory devices, today

announced it is launching a direct response television (DRTV) initiative to

market its ActiPatch® Therapy and AllayT brands to the mass market.

BioElectronics has retained industry leader, Schulberg MediaWorks as its

marketing partner. Work on the DRTV spots has already begun with initial

airing expected within 60 days. Initially, the Canadian and selected other

English speaking markets will be targeted, but the U.S. market will also be

heavily targeted once FDA clearance is received.

"We have selected SMW (Schulberg MediaWorks) as our partner based on its

impressive record of both success and integrity. SMW, which is one of the

pioneers in infomercial advertising, has an impressive track record with

more than $700 million in DRTV sales and more than one billion viewers of

its innovative programs," commented Andrew Whelan, CEO of BioElectronics.

"In addition to impressive creative and video production capabilities, they

also bring to the table extensive operational expertise in media buying,

web design, order processing, and fulfillment. Our management team and

board of directors are pleased that a DRTV firm of SMW's quality has agreed

to be our partner. We are expecting this initiative to be a major revenue

generator for the Company."

"We believe ActiPatch Therapy and Allay are strong brands for DRTV

marketing," commented Jon Schulberg, President of Schulberg MediaWorks.

"The issue of the potential dangers of Tylenol® and acetaminophen is

already resonating with the public and we believe many consumers are

looking for drug-free alternatives. We will be working closely with the

BioElectronics team to help communicate the message to the public that the

ActiPatch Therapy and Allay products are effective alternatives to taking

potentially dangerous medications. We look forward to making this

initiative a success for BioElectronics and its shareholders."

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is the maker of ActiPatch® Therapy,

RecoveryRxT Devices, HealFastT Therapy (www.healfasttherapy.com) and

the AllayT family of inexpensive, disposable drug-free anti-inflammatory

devices. For more information please see http://www.BioElectronicsCorp.com.

About Schulberg MediaWorks

Schulberg MediaWorks is considered a pioneer in the field of infomercial

advertising. The team has directed, written and produced some of the most

successful direct response television (DRTV) campaigns of all time and has

been honored with virtually every infomercial industry award, including

twice winning Infomercial of the Year (Personal Power with Tony Robbins and

Making Love Work with Barbara DeAngelis) in addition to being awarded Best

Writer, Best Producer and Best Director. SMW clients include Tempur-Pedic,

Select Comfort, PureSleep, HBO, Sega, Time-Life, Guthy-Renker, Fitness

Quest, Reliant, QVC, Sharper Image, Rossetta Stone, Rhino Records,

Delonghi, and Sony Music. More information on Schulberg MediaWorks can be

seen at www.smw.tv.

Tylenol is a registered trademark of McNeil pharmaceutical, Inc.