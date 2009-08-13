DealerAdvance Announces Acquisition
ADDISON, TX--(Marketwire - August 13, 2009) - DealerAdvance, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: DLAD) (soon to
become Cabal Communications Corporation) today announced that its
Subsidiary company (DealerAdvance, Inc., a Delaware Corporation) has
purchased controlling interest of Sports Page Weekly, Inc. (SPWI), from
Founder and Publisher Dan C. McVicker.
DealerAdvance, Inc. CEO Steven E. Humphries in making the announcement
said, "We are pleased to announce Sports Page Weekly, Inc. as our first
acquisition in the communications industry. For the next several months,
we will be building a stronger local business base, as well as launching
new editorial enhancements for the publication."
Sports Page Weekly, Inc. President and Publisher Dan McVicker said, "We are
very excited about this acquisition. Steve Humphries and his management
team bring significant experience in the advertising and media space that
will allow for enhanced entrenchment in the Dallas and Ft. Worth markets.
The combination of these resources will raise our level of significance in
the sports media business to a higher level in a very short period of
time."
Now in its eighth year, The Sports Page Weekly is the only weekly sports
publication in the D/FW market. There have been several like publications
launched since its inception, but none have survived. With its loyal
readership, alliances with other "best of class" mediums, and familiar,
notable writers, The Sports Page Weekly is positioned for continued success
and growth.
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning
of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in
this release, words such as "estimate," "expect," "anticipate,"
"projected," "planned," "forecasted" and similar expressions are intended
to identify forward-looking statements, which are, by their very nature, no
guarantees of Earthworks Entertainment's future operational or financial
performance, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Readers are
cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements,
which speak only as of the date of this release. Due to the risks and
uncertainties, actual events may differ materially from current
expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update
or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.