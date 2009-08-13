DealerAdvance Announces Acquisition

ADDISON, TX--(Marketwire - August 13, 2009) - DealerAdvance, Inc. (PINKSHEETS: DLAD) (soon to

become Cabal Communications Corporation) today announced that its

Subsidiary company (DealerAdvance, Inc., a Delaware Corporation) has

purchased controlling interest of Sports Page Weekly, Inc. (SPWI), from

Founder and Publisher Dan C. McVicker.

DealerAdvance, Inc. CEO Steven E. Humphries in making the announcement

said, "We are pleased to announce Sports Page Weekly, Inc. as our first

acquisition in the communications industry. For the next several months,

we will be building a stronger local business base, as well as launching

new editorial enhancements for the publication."

Sports Page Weekly, Inc. President and Publisher Dan McVicker said, "We are

very excited about this acquisition. Steve Humphries and his management

team bring significant experience in the advertising and media space that

will allow for enhanced entrenchment in the Dallas and Ft. Worth markets.

The combination of these resources will raise our level of significance in

the sports media business to a higher level in a very short period of

time."

Now in its eighth year, The Sports Page Weekly is the only weekly sports

publication in the D/FW market. There have been several like publications

launched since its inception, but none have survived. With its loyal

readership, alliances with other "best of class" mediums, and familiar,

notable writers, The Sports Page Weekly is positioned for continued success

and growth.

