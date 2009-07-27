Integrated Clean Air Solutions for Industries Around the World, by CECO Environmental, a Feature of "Industry Today" on Industrialinfo.com

SUGAR LAND, TX--(Marketwire - July 27, 2009) - Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) will host special guest CECO Environmental CECE (Cincinnati, Ohio) on this week's "Industry Today." CECO is a leader in clean air solutions for industries of all sizes in all industrial sectors and one of the largest and most diversified air pollution control companies in North America. For more than three decades, CECO has been providing innovative, custom-engineered solutions for improving air quality in a wide range of industrial processes and applications.
CECO is a full-service air pollution control company, providing services to industry around the globe through 12 subsidiaries, including Kirk & Blum Industrial Fabrication, Busch International, Fisher-Klosterman, Buell and others. The combined abilities of these subsidiaries allow CECO to tackle the most complex OSHA, EPA and process-driven air handling and air pollution issues.
The contracting group of CECO specializes in design-build, turnkey air pollution control projects. The equipment group produces the supporting fiber bed filters, custom-built baghouses, regenerative thermal oxidizers, high-efficiency and extreme-pressure cyclones and scrubbers. CECO is one of the few companies that fabricates almost everything it sells, with ASME U stamp certification for unfired pressure vessels and the ASME PP stamp for pressure piping. The company has licensed fabrication shops in the United States and also in China, giving CECO the ability to support global activities. CECO's global presence and expertise enables it to meet the growing and unique needs of the biomass, renewable energy, power generation and alternative fuels industries with the most cost-effective and reliable environmental solutions available.
The engineering staff of CECO can design total plant ventilation systems or revise existing systems to maximum operating efficiency and plant productivity, while ensuring compliance with the latest environmental regulations.
Join Rick Blum, President of CECO Environmental, to learn more about CECO's presence in the renewable energy markets, the company's industry experience, and the products and services immediately available for your plant or next project. Click here to hear this or any of the more than 400 previous "Industry Today" webcasts covering topics important to industry spending, including trends, outlooks, and focus segments on specific industries.
Industrial Info Resources (IIR) is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy related markets. For more than 26 years, Industrial Info has provided plant and project opportunity databases, market forecasts, high resolution maps, and daily industry news. For more information send inquiries to industrialmanufacturing@industrialinfo.com or visit us online at www.industrialinfo.com.
