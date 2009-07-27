Cott Reports Second Quarter 2009 Results
-- Earnings per share increased to $0.48 from a net loss of $0.03
-- Revenue declined 5.9% (2.3% increase excluding the impact of foreign
exchange)
-- Global beverage case volume declined 2.5%
-- Operating income increased to $34.3 million from $5.3 million
(All information in U.S. dollars; all second quarter 2009 comparisons
are relative to the second quarter of 2008)
Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) (TSX: BCB) today announced its results for the
second quarter ended June 27, 2009. Second quarter 2009 revenue was $438.8
million, as compared to $466.5 million. Net income was $33.7 million, or
$0.48 per share, as compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per
share.
"We are pleased with our second quarter results which were driven by the
steady improvement of our North American operations and a stronger volume
performance in our U.K. business," commented Cott's Chief Executive
Officer, Jerry Fowden. "We also benefited from the improved U.S. carbonated
soft drink category performance and a favorable tax benefit in the
quarter," added Fowden.
"We will continue to support our customers' efforts to increase private
label penetration, while executing our plan to reduce operating costs and
optimize capital expenditures. Our focus remains on improving
year-over-year cash flow and reducing our level of debt, thereby allowing
us to strengthen our position as a low cost, high service supplier,"
continued Fowden. "While our performance in the first half of 2009 has been
encouraging, we are mindful of challenges that may still lie ahead, such as
heavy summer promotions from the national brands, higher commodity costs
compared to the first half of 2009, and a changing competitive landscape,"
cautioned Fowden.
SECOND QUARTER 2009 PERFORMANCE SUMMARY
-- Revenue declined 5.9%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange,
revenue increased 2.3%. See the accompanying reconciliation of revenue
excluding the impact of foreign exchange to GAAP revenue.
-- Gross margin increased to 16.7% of sales, as compared to 12.2%, as
improved average net selling prices per beverage case and lower operating
costs offset the adverse impact of foreign exchange and lower beverage case
volume.
-- Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses declined to 8.0%
of sales from 9.5% of sales, primarily due to lower compensation expenses
resulting from headcount reductions implemented under the refocus plan and
the favorable impact of foreign exchange. Compensation and benefit costs
(which included a $0.9 million decline in stock compensation) declined by
$2.9 million or 15.4%.
-- Operating income increased to $34.3 million, as compared to $5.3
million. The second quarter of 2009 included $3.8 million of restructuring
charges and asset impairments.
-- Cott's income tax benefit was $5.4 million, as compared to an income
tax expense of $3.3 million. The tax benefit includes an $8.7 million
benefit resulting from the reversal of accruals related to previously
uncertain tax positions.
SECOND QUARTER 2009 SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS
-- North America beverage case volume was essentially flat as positive
volumes in carbonated soft drinks were offset by declines in the bottled
water category and the impact from the sale of a Canadian bottled water
facility in 2008. Revenue decreased 1.4% to $323.5 million. Excluding the
impact of foreign exchange, revenue increased 1.3%, primarily driven by
improved average net selling prices per beverage case and product mix.
-- U.K. beverage case volume declined 2.5% to 47.1 million cases,
compared to declines of 9.8% in the first quarter of 2009 and 17.1% in the
fourth quarter of 2008, in each case compared to the prior year periods.
Revenue decreased 14.0% to $99.0 million, primarily due to the impact of
foreign exchange. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue in the
U.K. increased 9.8%, primarily due to improved product mix and improved
average net selling prices per beverage case.
-- Mexico beverage case volume declined 32.5% to 5.6 million cases, as
Company actions taken to stabilize the business and difficult economic
conditions were further exacerbated by the impact of the H1N1 virus.
Revenue decreased 41.1% to $10.6 million. Excluding the impact of foreign
exchange, revenue decreased 24.8%.
-- Royal Crown International concentrate volumes increased 1.2% to 57.3
million cases, primarily due to the stabilization of customer order
patterns. As a result of higher pricing, revenue increased 9.6% to $5.7
million.
Second Quarter Results Conference Call
Cott Corporation will host a conference call today, July 27th, 2009, at
11:00 AM EDT, to discuss second quarter results, which can be accessed as
follows:
North America: (800) 732-9303
International: (416) 644-3416
A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at
http://www.cott.com. The earnings conference call will be recorded and
archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for
a period of two weeks following the event.
About Cott Corporation
Cott Corporation is one of the world's largest non-alcoholic beverage
companies and the world's largest retailer brand soft drink company. With
over 2,800 employees, the Company operates bottling facilities in the
United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico. Cott markets
non-alcoholic beverage concentrates in over 60 countries around the world.
Non-GAAP Measures
Cott supplements its reporting of revenue determined in accordance with
GAAP by excluding the impact of foreign exchange to separate the impact of
currency exchange rate changes from the Company's results of operations.
Since Cott uses these adjusted financial results in the management of its
business, management believes this supplemental information is useful to
investors for their independent evaluation and understanding of the
performance of the Company's management and its core business performance.
The non-GAAP financial measures described above are in addition to, and not
meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, the Company's
financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the
non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings announcement reflect
management's judgment of particular items, and may be different from, and
therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by
other companies.
Safe Harbor Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements conveying
management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and
projections at the time the Company makes the statements. Forward-looking
statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and the Company
cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results
to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking
statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release
include statements related to future financial operating results and
related matters. The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions
that volume and revenue will be consistent with historical trends, that
interest rates will remain constant and debt levels will decline, and, in
certain cases, on management's current plans and estimates. Management
believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that
they will prove to be accurate.
Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
described in this press release include, among others: the Company's
ability to compete successfully, changes in consumer tastes and preferences
for existing products and the Company's ability to develop and timely
launch new products that appeal to such changing consumer tastes and
preferences; a loss of or reduction in business with key customers,
particularly Wal-Mart, and the commitment of the Company's customers to
their own Cott-supplied beverage programs; the Company's substantial debt
levels and the Company's ability to service and reduce its debt; the
Company's ability to maintain compliance with the covenants and conditions
under its debt agreements; fluctuations in interest rates; further credit
rating downgrades; further deterioration of the capital markets; currency
fluctuations that adversely affect the exchange between the U.S. dollar and
the pound sterling, the Euro, the Canadian dollar, the Mexican peso and
other currencies; fluctuations in commodity prices and the Company's
ability to pass on increased costs to its customers, and the impact of
those increased prices on the Company's volumes; the Company's ability to
maintain favorable arrangements and relationships with its suppliers; the
Company's exposure to intangible asset risk; the Company's ability to
manage its operations successfully; the Company's ability to fully realize
the expected cost savings and/or operating efficiencies from its
restructuring activities; any disruption to production at the Company's
beverage concentrates or other manufacturing facilities; the Company's
ability to protect its intellectual property; the impact of regulation and
regulatory, investigative and legal actions; unseasonably cold or wet
weather, which could reduce the demand for the Company's beverages; the
impact of national, regional and global events, including those of a
political, economic, business and competitive nature; the Company's ability
to recruit, retain, and integrate new management and a new management
structure; the volatility of the Company's stock price; disruptions in the
Company's information systems; and interruption in transportation systems,
labor strikes, work stoppages and other interruptions or difficulties in
the employment of labor or transportation in the Company's markets.
The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not
to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak
only as of the date hereof. Readers are urged to carefully review and
consider the various disclosures, including but not limited to risk factors
contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended
December 27, 2008 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other
periodic reports filed with the securities commissions. The Company does
not undertake to update or revise any of these statements in light of new
information or future events.
COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 1
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in millions of U.S. dollars except per share amounts, U.S. GAAP)
Unaudited
For the Three Months For the Six Months
Ended Ended
-------------------- --------------------
June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28,
2009 2008 2009 2008
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Revenue, net $ 438.8 $ 466.5 $ 805.8 $ 856.2
Cost of sales 365.5 409.5 674.3 758.4
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Gross profit 73.3 57.0 131.5 97.8
Selling, general and
administrative expenses 35.1 44.5 69.8 97.3
Loss on disposal of property,
plant & equipment 0.1 0.1 - 0.3
Restructuring, asset and
goodwill impairments
Restructuring 0.4 6.7 1.6 6.7
Asset impairments 3.4 0.4 3.5 0.4
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Operating income (loss) 34.3 5.3 56.6 (6.9)
Other income, net (2.8) (4.8) (2.7) (6.2)
Interest expense, net 7.5 8.0 15.1 15.7
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Income (loss) before income
taxes 29.6 2.1 44.2 (16.4)
Income tax (benefit) expense (5.4) 3.3 (11.6) 5.7
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Net income (loss) $ 35.0 $ (1.2) $ 55.8 $ (22.1)
Less: Net income attributable
to the non-controlling
interests 1.3 0.6 2.2 1.0
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Net income (loss) attributed to
Cott Corporation $ 33.7 $ (1.8) $ 53.6 $ (23.1)
========= ========= ========= =========
Net income (loss) per common
share attributed to Cott
Corporation
Basic $ 0.48 $ (0.03) $ 0.76 $ (0.32)
Diluted $ 0.48 $ (0.03) $ 0.76 $ (0.32)
Weighted average outstanding
shares (thousands) attributed
to Cott Corporation
Basic 70,472 71,136 70,472 71,502
Diluted 70,529 71,136 70,491 71,502
COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 2
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)
Unaudited
June 27, December 27,
2009 2008
------------ ------------
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash & cash equivalents $ 13.2 $ 14.7
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6.8
($5.5 as of December 27, 2008) 207.4 164.4
Income taxes recoverable 7.7 7.7
Inventories 119.7 111.1
Prepaid and other expenses 12.6 9.3
Deferred income taxes 3.0 3.0
Other current assets 2.2 -
------------ ------------
365.8 310.2
Property, plant and equipment 346.4 346.8
Goodwill 28.3 27.0
Intangibles and other assets 156.9 169.6
Deferred income taxes 20.5 10.3
Other tax receivable 9.7 9.2
------------ ------------
$ 927.6 $ 873.1
============ ============
LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Short-term borrowings $ 66.6 $ 107.5
Current maturities of long-term debt 8.0 7.6
Income taxes payable 0.9 0.1
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 195.7 166.7
------------ ------------
271.2 281.9
Long-term debt 290.7 294.4
Other long-term liabilities 15.0 16.0
Other tax liabilities 11.2 18.3
Deferred income taxes 21.4 16.0
------------ ------------
609.5 626.6
Contingencies and Commitments
Shareowners' equity
Capital stock, no par - 71,871,330 (December
27, 2008 - 71,871,330) shares issued 275.0 275.0
Treasury stock (5.3) (6.4)
Additional paid-in-capital 37.7 38.1
Accumulated earnings (deficit) 23.9 (29.7)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30.4) (47.8)
------------ ------------
Total Cott Corporation shareowners' equity 300.9 229.2
Non-controlling interests 17.2 17.3
------------ ------------
Total shareowners' equity 318.1 246.5
------------ ------------
$ 927.6 $ 873.1
============ ============
COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)
Unaudited
For the Three Months For the Six Months
Ended Ended
-------------------- --------------------
June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28,
2009 2008 2009 2008
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Operating Activities
Net income (loss) $ 35.0 $ (1.2) $ 55.8 $ (22.1)
Depreciation and
amortization 16.3 19.9 33.3 40.8
Amortization of financing
fees 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.6
Share-based compensation
expense 0.7 1.5 0.8 5.1
Increase in deferred income
taxes 0.7 2.5 2.9 1.5
Decrease in other income tax
liabilities (8.7) (2.1) (16.5) (1.0)
Loss on disposal of
property, plant & equipment 0.1 0.1 - 0.3
Asset impairments 3.4 0.4 3.5 0.4
Lease contract termination
loss - 0.3 - 0.3
Lease contract termination
payments (1.0) (0.4) (1.9) (0.4)
Other non-cash items (1.7) 0.8 (1.1) 0.6
Change in accounts
receivable (28.7) (25.1) (35.3) (25.4)
Change in inventories (2.5) 1.8 (5.5) (4.6)
Change in prepaid expenses
and other current assets (5.7) (6.0) (3.0) (6.6)
Change in other assets (0.3) (0.4) (0.2) (0.4)
Change in accounts payable
and accrued liabilities 28.2 29.3 24.2 26.8
Change in income taxes
recoverable 1.3 2.9 0.8 7.7
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Net cash provided by
operating activities 37.4 24.7 58.4 23.6
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Investing Activities
Additions to property, plant
and equipment (7.7) (7.1) (13.6) (24.2)
Additions to intangibles - (1.3) - (3.3)
Proceeds from disposal of
property, plant & equipment
and held-for-sale assets 0.1 2.6 1.3 2.6
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Net cash used in investing
activities (7.6) (5.8) (12.3) (24.9)
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Financing Activities
Payments of long-term debt (1.9) (0.4) (3.7) (1.5)
Issuance of long-term debt - 8.1 - 16.6
Borrowings on credit
facility, net - (140.9) - (127.5)
Short-term borrowings, net - (3.8) - (8.4)
Short-term borrowings, ABL 286.1 595.4 630.5 595.4
Short-term repayments, ABL (311.3) (464.2) (672.6) (464.2)
Distributions to
non-controlling interests (0.9) (0.5) (2.3) (1.6)
Issuance of common shares - - - -
Purchase of treasury shares - (6.4) - (6.4)
Deferred financing fees - (4.3) - (4.3)
Other financing activities (0.1) 0.5 (0.2) 0.1
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Net cash used in financing
activities (28.1) (16.5) (48.3) (1.8)
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Effect of exchange rate changes
on cash 0.9 0.1 0.7 (0.4)
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Net increase (decrease) in cash
& cash equivalents 2.6 2.5 (1.5) (3.5)
Cash & cash equivalents,
beginning of period 10.6 21.4 14.7 27.4
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Cash & cash equivalents, end of
period $ 13.2 $ 23.9 $ 13.2 $ 23.9
========= ========= ========= =========
COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 4
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)
Unaudited
For the Three Months For the Six Months
Ended Ended
-------------------- --------------------
June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28,
2009 2008 2009 2008
--------- --------- --------- ---------
Revenue
North America $ 323.5 $ 328.1 $ 612.5 $ 602.7
United Kingdom 99.0 115.1 163.0 208.0
Mexico 10.6 18.0 20.4 34.1
RCI 5.7 5.2 9.9 11.0
All Others - 0.1 - 0.4
--------- --------- --------- ---------
$ 438.8 $ 466.5 $ 805.8 $ 856.2
========= ========= ========= =========
Operating income (loss)
North America $ 26.6 $ (1.5) $ 52.9 $ (15.5)
United Kingdom 8.3 6.7 5.7 8.9
Mexico (1.2) (1.2) (3.5) (3.6)
RCI 0.6 1.5 1.5 3.6
All Others - (0.2) - (0.3)
--------- --------- --------- ---------
$ 34.3 $ 5.3 $ 56.6 $ (6.9)
========= ========= ========= =========
Volume - 8 oz equivalent cases
- Total Beverage (including
concentrate)
North America 175.7 183.8 336.5 340.7
United Kingdom 52.7 53.8 92.3 98.2
Mexico 5.6 8.3 11.2 15.9
RCI 57.3 56.6 106.4 119.2
All Other - - - 0.2
--------- --------- --------- ---------
291.3 302.5 546.4 574.2
========= ========= ========= =========
Volume - 8 oz equivalent cases
- Filled Beverage
North America 157.2 158.6 299.0 294.2
United Kingdom 47.1 48.3 82.8 87.9
Mexico 5.6 8.3 11.2 15.9
RCI 0.1 - 0.1 -
All Other - 0.1 - 0.3
--------- --------- --------- ---------
210.0 215.3 393.1 398.3
========= ========= ========= =========
COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 5
Analysis of Revenue by Geographic Region
(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)
Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
----------------------------------------------------------
June 27, 2009
----------------------------------------------------------
(in millions of North United All
U.S. dollars) Cott (1) America Kingdom Mexico RCI Other
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Change in
revenue $ (27.7) $ (4.6) $ (16.1) $ (7.4) $ 0.5 $ (0.1)
Impact of
foreign
exchange 37.5 8.7 24.9 3.9 - 0.0
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Change
excluding
foreign
exchange $ 9.8 $ 4.1 $ 8.8 $ (3.5) $ 0.5 $ (0.1)
======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========
Percentage
change in
revenue -5.9% -1.4% -14.0% -41.1% 9.6% -100.0%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Percentage
change in
revenue
excluding
foreign
exchange 2.3% 1.3% 9.8% -24.8% 9.6% -100.0%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
For the Six Months Ended
----------------------------------------------------------
June 27, 2009
----------------------------------------------------------
(in millions of North United All
U.S. dollars) Cott (1) America Kingdom Mexico RCI Other
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Change in
revenue $ (50.4) $ 9.8 $ (45.0) $ (13.7) $ (1.1) $ (0.4)
Impact of
foreign
exchange 75.2 17.1 50.4 7.8 - (0.1)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Change
excluding
foreign
exchange $ 24.8 $ 26.9 $ 5.4 $ (5.9) $ (1.1) $ (0.5)
======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========
Percentage
change in
revenue -5.9% 1.6% -21.6% -40.2% -10.0% -100.0%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Percentage
change in
revenue
excluding
foreign
exchange 3.2% 4.6% 3.4% -22.4% -10.0% -100.0%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
(1) Cott includes the following operating segments: North America, United
Kingdom, Mexico, RCI and All Other
