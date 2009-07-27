Cott Reports Second Quarter 2009 Results

TORONTO and TAMPA, FL--(Marketwire - July 27, 2009) - Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) (TSX: BCB)

-- Earnings per share increased to $0.48 from a net loss of $0.03

-- Revenue declined 5.9% (2.3% increase excluding the impact of foreign

exchange)

-- Global beverage case volume declined 2.5%

-- Operating income increased to $34.3 million from $5.3 million

(All information in U.S. dollars; all second quarter 2009 comparisons

are relative to the second quarter of 2008)

Cott Corporation (NYSE: COT) (TSX: BCB) today announced its results for the

second quarter ended June 27, 2009. Second quarter 2009 revenue was $438.8

million, as compared to $466.5 million. Net income was $33.7 million, or

$0.48 per share, as compared to a net loss of $1.8 million, or $0.03 per

share.

"We are pleased with our second quarter results which were driven by the

steady improvement of our North American operations and a stronger volume

performance in our U.K. business," commented Cott's Chief Executive

Officer, Jerry Fowden. "We also benefited from the improved U.S. carbonated

soft drink category performance and a favorable tax benefit in the

quarter," added Fowden.

"We will continue to support our customers' efforts to increase private

label penetration, while executing our plan to reduce operating costs and

optimize capital expenditures. Our focus remains on improving

year-over-year cash flow and reducing our level of debt, thereby allowing

us to strengthen our position as a low cost, high service supplier,"

continued Fowden. "While our performance in the first half of 2009 has been

encouraging, we are mindful of challenges that may still lie ahead, such as

heavy summer promotions from the national brands, higher commodity costs

compared to the first half of 2009, and a changing competitive landscape,"

cautioned Fowden.

SECOND QUARTER 2009 PERFORMANCE SUMMARY

-- Revenue declined 5.9%. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange,

revenue increased 2.3%. See the accompanying reconciliation of revenue

excluding the impact of foreign exchange to GAAP revenue.

-- Gross margin increased to 16.7% of sales, as compared to 12.2%, as

improved average net selling prices per beverage case and lower operating

costs offset the adverse impact of foreign exchange and lower beverage case

volume.

-- Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses declined to 8.0%

of sales from 9.5% of sales, primarily due to lower compensation expenses

resulting from headcount reductions implemented under the refocus plan and

the favorable impact of foreign exchange. Compensation and benefit costs

(which included a $0.9 million decline in stock compensation) declined by

$2.9 million or 15.4%.

-- Operating income increased to $34.3 million, as compared to $5.3

million. The second quarter of 2009 included $3.8 million of restructuring

charges and asset impairments.

-- Cott's income tax benefit was $5.4 million, as compared to an income

tax expense of $3.3 million. The tax benefit includes an $8.7 million

benefit resulting from the reversal of accruals related to previously

uncertain tax positions.

SECOND QUARTER 2009 SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

-- North America beverage case volume was essentially flat as positive

volumes in carbonated soft drinks were offset by declines in the bottled

water category and the impact from the sale of a Canadian bottled water

facility in 2008. Revenue decreased 1.4% to $323.5 million. Excluding the

impact of foreign exchange, revenue increased 1.3%, primarily driven by

improved average net selling prices per beverage case and product mix.

-- U.K. beverage case volume declined 2.5% to 47.1 million cases,

compared to declines of 9.8% in the first quarter of 2009 and 17.1% in the

fourth quarter of 2008, in each case compared to the prior year periods.

Revenue decreased 14.0% to $99.0 million, primarily due to the impact of

foreign exchange. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, revenue in the

U.K. increased 9.8%, primarily due to improved product mix and improved

average net selling prices per beverage case.

-- Mexico beverage case volume declined 32.5% to 5.6 million cases, as

Company actions taken to stabilize the business and difficult economic

conditions were further exacerbated by the impact of the H1N1 virus.

Revenue decreased 41.1% to $10.6 million. Excluding the impact of foreign

exchange, revenue decreased 24.8%.

-- Royal Crown International concentrate volumes increased 1.2% to 57.3

million cases, primarily due to the stabilization of customer order

patterns. As a result of higher pricing, revenue increased 9.6% to $5.7

million.

Second Quarter Results Conference Call

Cott Corporation will host a conference call today, July 27th, 2009, at

11:00 AM EDT, to discuss second quarter results, which can be accessed as

follows:

About Cott Corporation

Cott Corporation is one of the world's largest non-alcoholic beverage

companies and the world's largest retailer brand soft drink company. With

over 2,800 employees, the Company operates bottling facilities in the

United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Mexico. Cott markets

non-alcoholic beverage concentrates in over 60 countries around the world.

Non-GAAP Measures

Cott supplements its reporting of revenue determined in accordance with

GAAP by excluding the impact of foreign exchange to separate the impact of

currency exchange rate changes from the Company's results of operations.

Since Cott uses these adjusted financial results in the management of its

business, management believes this supplemental information is useful to

investors for their independent evaluation and understanding of the

performance of the Company's management and its core business performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures described above are in addition to, and not

meant to be considered superior to, or a substitute for, the Company's

financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the

non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings announcement reflect

management's judgment of particular items, and may be different from, and

therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures reported by

other companies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements conveying

management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and

projections at the time the Company makes the statements. Forward-looking

statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and the Company

cautions you that a number of important factors could cause actual results

to differ materially from those contained in any such forward-looking

statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release

include statements related to future financial operating results and

related matters. The forward-looking statements are based on assumptions

that volume and revenue will be consistent with historical trends, that

interest rates will remain constant and debt levels will decline, and, in

certain cases, on management's current plans and estimates. Management

believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that

they will prove to be accurate.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those

described in this press release include, among others: the Company's

ability to compete successfully, changes in consumer tastes and preferences

for existing products and the Company's ability to develop and timely

launch new products that appeal to such changing consumer tastes and

preferences; a loss of or reduction in business with key customers,

particularly Wal-Mart, and the commitment of the Company's customers to

their own Cott-supplied beverage programs; the Company's substantial debt

levels and the Company's ability to service and reduce its debt; the

Company's ability to maintain compliance with the covenants and conditions

under its debt agreements; fluctuations in interest rates; further credit

rating downgrades; further deterioration of the capital markets; currency

fluctuations that adversely affect the exchange between the U.S. dollar and

the pound sterling, the Euro, the Canadian dollar, the Mexican peso and

other currencies; fluctuations in commodity prices and the Company's

ability to pass on increased costs to its customers, and the impact of

those increased prices on the Company's volumes; the Company's ability to

maintain favorable arrangements and relationships with its suppliers; the

Company's exposure to intangible asset risk; the Company's ability to

manage its operations successfully; the Company's ability to fully realize

the expected cost savings and/or operating efficiencies from its

restructuring activities; any disruption to production at the Company's

beverage concentrates or other manufacturing facilities; the Company's

ability to protect its intellectual property; the impact of regulation and

regulatory, investigative and legal actions; unseasonably cold or wet

weather, which could reduce the demand for the Company's beverages; the

impact of national, regional and global events, including those of a

political, economic, business and competitive nature; the Company's ability

to recruit, retain, and integrate new management and a new management

structure; the volatility of the Company's stock price; disruptions in the

Company's information systems; and interruption in transportation systems,

labor strikes, work stoppages and other interruptions or difficulties in

the employment of labor or transportation in the Company's markets.

The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are cautioned not

to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak

only as of the date hereof. Readers are urged to carefully review and

consider the various disclosures, including but not limited to risk factors

contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended

December 27, 2008 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as other

periodic reports filed with the securities commissions. The Company does

not undertake to update or revise any of these statements in light of new

information or future events.

COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 1

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in millions of U.S. dollars except per share amounts, U.S. GAAP)

Unaudited

For the Three Months For the Six Months

Ended Ended

-------------------- --------------------

June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28,

2009 2008 2009 2008

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Revenue, net $ 438.8 $ 466.5 $ 805.8 $ 856.2

Cost of sales 365.5 409.5 674.3 758.4

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Gross profit 73.3 57.0 131.5 97.8

Selling, general and

administrative expenses 35.1 44.5 69.8 97.3

Loss on disposal of property,

plant & equipment 0.1 0.1 - 0.3

Restructuring, asset and

goodwill impairments

Restructuring 0.4 6.7 1.6 6.7

Asset impairments 3.4 0.4 3.5 0.4

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Operating income (loss) 34.3 5.3 56.6 (6.9)

Other income, net (2.8) (4.8) (2.7) (6.2)

Interest expense, net 7.5 8.0 15.1 15.7

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Income (loss) before income

taxes 29.6 2.1 44.2 (16.4)

Income tax (benefit) expense (5.4) 3.3 (11.6) 5.7

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Net income (loss) $ 35.0 $ (1.2) $ 55.8 $ (22.1)

Less: Net income attributable

to the non-controlling

interests 1.3 0.6 2.2 1.0

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Net income (loss) attributed to

Cott Corporation $ 33.7 $ (1.8) $ 53.6 $ (23.1)

========= ========= ========= =========

Net income (loss) per common

share attributed to Cott

Corporation

Basic $ 0.48 $ (0.03) $ 0.76 $ (0.32)

Diluted $ 0.48 $ (0.03) $ 0.76 $ (0.32)

Weighted average outstanding

shares (thousands) attributed

to Cott Corporation

Basic 70,472 71,136 70,472 71,502

Diluted 70,529 71,136 70,491 71,502

COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 2

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)

Unaudited

June 27, December 27,

2009 2008

------------ ------------

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash & cash equivalents $ 13.2 $ 14.7

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6.8

($5.5 as of December 27, 2008) 207.4 164.4

Income taxes recoverable 7.7 7.7

Inventories 119.7 111.1

Prepaid and other expenses 12.6 9.3

Deferred income taxes 3.0 3.0

Other current assets 2.2 -

------------ ------------

365.8 310.2

Property, plant and equipment 346.4 346.8

Goodwill 28.3 27.0

Intangibles and other assets 156.9 169.6

Deferred income taxes 20.5 10.3

Other tax receivable 9.7 9.2

------------ ------------

$ 927.6 $ 873.1

============ ============

LIABILITIES AND SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Short-term borrowings $ 66.6 $ 107.5

Current maturities of long-term debt 8.0 7.6

Income taxes payable 0.9 0.1

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 195.7 166.7

------------ ------------

271.2 281.9

Long-term debt 290.7 294.4

Other long-term liabilities 15.0 16.0

Other tax liabilities 11.2 18.3

Deferred income taxes 21.4 16.0

------------ ------------

609.5 626.6

Contingencies and Commitments

Shareowners' equity

Capital stock, no par - 71,871,330 (December

27, 2008 - 71,871,330) shares issued 275.0 275.0

Treasury stock (5.3) (6.4)

Additional paid-in-capital 37.7 38.1

Accumulated earnings (deficit) 23.9 (29.7)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (30.4) (47.8)

------------ ------------

Total Cott Corporation shareowners' equity 300.9 229.2

Non-controlling interests 17.2 17.3

------------ ------------

Total shareowners' equity 318.1 246.5

------------ ------------

$ 927.6 $ 873.1

============ ============

COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)

Unaudited

For the Three Months For the Six Months

Ended Ended

-------------------- --------------------

June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28,

2009 2008 2009 2008

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Operating Activities

Net income (loss) $ 35.0 $ (1.2) $ 55.8 $ (22.1)

Depreciation and

amortization 16.3 19.9 33.3 40.8

Amortization of financing

fees 0.3 0.4 0.6 0.6

Share-based compensation

expense 0.7 1.5 0.8 5.1

Increase in deferred income

taxes 0.7 2.5 2.9 1.5

Decrease in other income tax

liabilities (8.7) (2.1) (16.5) (1.0)

Loss on disposal of

property, plant & equipment 0.1 0.1 - 0.3

Asset impairments 3.4 0.4 3.5 0.4

Lease contract termination

loss - 0.3 - 0.3

Lease contract termination

payments (1.0) (0.4) (1.9) (0.4)

Other non-cash items (1.7) 0.8 (1.1) 0.6

Change in accounts

receivable (28.7) (25.1) (35.3) (25.4)

Change in inventories (2.5) 1.8 (5.5) (4.6)

Change in prepaid expenses

and other current assets (5.7) (6.0) (3.0) (6.6)

Change in other assets (0.3) (0.4) (0.2) (0.4)

Change in accounts payable

and accrued liabilities 28.2 29.3 24.2 26.8

Change in income taxes

recoverable 1.3 2.9 0.8 7.7

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Net cash provided by

operating activities 37.4 24.7 58.4 23.6

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Investing Activities

Additions to property, plant

and equipment (7.7) (7.1) (13.6) (24.2)

Additions to intangibles - (1.3) - (3.3)

Proceeds from disposal of

property, plant & equipment

and held-for-sale assets 0.1 2.6 1.3 2.6

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Net cash used in investing

activities (7.6) (5.8) (12.3) (24.9)

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Financing Activities

Payments of long-term debt (1.9) (0.4) (3.7) (1.5)

Issuance of long-term debt - 8.1 - 16.6

Borrowings on credit

facility, net - (140.9) - (127.5)

Short-term borrowings, net - (3.8) - (8.4)

Short-term borrowings, ABL 286.1 595.4 630.5 595.4

Short-term repayments, ABL (311.3) (464.2) (672.6) (464.2)

Distributions to

non-controlling interests (0.9) (0.5) (2.3) (1.6)

Issuance of common shares - - - -

Purchase of treasury shares - (6.4) - (6.4)

Deferred financing fees - (4.3) - (4.3)

Other financing activities (0.1) 0.5 (0.2) 0.1

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Net cash used in financing

activities (28.1) (16.5) (48.3) (1.8)

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Effect of exchange rate changes

on cash 0.9 0.1 0.7 (0.4)

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Net increase (decrease) in cash

& cash equivalents 2.6 2.5 (1.5) (3.5)

Cash & cash equivalents,

beginning of period 10.6 21.4 14.7 27.4

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Cash & cash equivalents, end of

period $ 13.2 $ 23.9 $ 13.2 $ 23.9

========= ========= ========= =========

COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 4

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)

Unaudited

For the Three Months For the Six Months

Ended Ended

-------------------- --------------------

June 27, June 28, June 27, June 28,

2009 2008 2009 2008

--------- --------- --------- ---------

Revenue

North America $ 323.5 $ 328.1 $ 612.5 $ 602.7

United Kingdom 99.0 115.1 163.0 208.0

Mexico 10.6 18.0 20.4 34.1

RCI 5.7 5.2 9.9 11.0

All Others - 0.1 - 0.4

--------- --------- --------- ---------

$ 438.8 $ 466.5 $ 805.8 $ 856.2

========= ========= ========= =========

Operating income (loss)

North America $ 26.6 $ (1.5) $ 52.9 $ (15.5)

United Kingdom 8.3 6.7 5.7 8.9

Mexico (1.2) (1.2) (3.5) (3.6)

RCI 0.6 1.5 1.5 3.6

All Others - (0.2) - (0.3)

--------- --------- --------- ---------

$ 34.3 $ 5.3 $ 56.6 $ (6.9)

========= ========= ========= =========

Volume - 8 oz equivalent cases

- Total Beverage (including

concentrate)

North America 175.7 183.8 336.5 340.7

United Kingdom 52.7 53.8 92.3 98.2

Mexico 5.6 8.3 11.2 15.9

RCI 57.3 56.6 106.4 119.2

All Other - - - 0.2

--------- --------- --------- ---------

291.3 302.5 546.4 574.2

========= ========= ========= =========

Volume - 8 oz equivalent cases

- Filled Beverage

North America 157.2 158.6 299.0 294.2

United Kingdom 47.1 48.3 82.8 87.9

Mexico 5.6 8.3 11.2 15.9

RCI 0.1 - 0.1 -

All Other - 0.1 - 0.3

--------- --------- --------- ---------

210.0 215.3 393.1 398.3

========= ========= ========= =========

COTT CORPORATION EXHIBIT 5

Analysis of Revenue by Geographic Region

(in millions of U.S. dollars, U.S. GAAP)

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

----------------------------------------------------------

June 27, 2009

----------------------------------------------------------

(in millions of North United All

U.S. dollars) Cott (1) America Kingdom Mexico RCI Other

-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

Change in

revenue $ (27.7) $ (4.6) $ (16.1) $ (7.4) $ 0.5 $ (0.1)

Impact of

foreign

exchange 37.5 8.7 24.9 3.9 - 0.0

-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

Change

excluding

foreign

exchange $ 9.8 $ 4.1 $ 8.8 $ (3.5) $ 0.5 $ (0.1)

======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

Percentage

change in

revenue -5.9% -1.4% -14.0% -41.1% 9.6% -100.0%

-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

Percentage

change in

revenue

excluding

foreign

exchange 2.3% 1.3% 9.8% -24.8% 9.6% -100.0%

-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

For the Six Months Ended

----------------------------------------------------------

June 27, 2009

----------------------------------------------------------

(in millions of North United All

U.S. dollars) Cott (1) America Kingdom Mexico RCI Other

-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

Change in

revenue $ (50.4) $ 9.8 $ (45.0) $ (13.7) $ (1.1) $ (0.4)

Impact of

foreign

exchange 75.2 17.1 50.4 7.8 - (0.1)

-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

Change

excluding

foreign

exchange $ 24.8 $ 26.9 $ 5.4 $ (5.9) $ (1.1) $ (0.5)

======== ======== ======== ======== ======== ========

Percentage

change in

revenue -5.9% 1.6% -21.6% -40.2% -10.0% -100.0%

-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

Percentage

change in

revenue

excluding

foreign

exchange 3.2% 4.6% 3.4% -22.4% -10.0% -100.0%

-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------

(1) Cott includes the following operating segments: North America, United

Kingdom, Mexico, RCI and All Other