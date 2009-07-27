CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: CUPE Municipal Workers Ratify Deal With City of Corner Brook

ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND AND LABRADOR--(Marketwire - July 27, 2009) - A correction from source is being issued with respect to the release sent out today at 9:03 AM EDT. The corrected version follows. 130 municipal workers, members of CUPE locals 706 and 768, have ratified new 4-year collective agreements with the City of Corner Brook. The agreements provide a 13% wage increase over the life of the contracts. Along with the wage increases Local 706, representing 90 outside workers, was successful in making positive changes to address issues surrounding recruitment and retention. The 40 inside workers, members of Local 768, were also successful in bargaining improvements to collective agreement language. CUPE NL President Wayne Lucas is very pleased with the outcome. Says Lucas, "A lot of hard work and respect was shown at the negotiating table. We look forward to working with the employer on behalf of the citizens of Corner Brook in providing quality public services".