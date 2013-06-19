Benzinga Pro
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
:
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 12, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Headlines
Press Releases
Afternoon Market Losers
Sam Liu
Wed, 19 Jun 2013 12:38:31 -0400
Morning Market Losers
Lisa Levin
Wed, 19 Jun 2013 10:10:07 -0400
Orchard Supply Shareholders to Be Wiped Out In Bankruptcy, Shares Tumble (OSH)
Matthew Kanterman
Wed, 19 Jun 2013 09:22:53 -0400
Orchard Supply Hardware Says Equity Holders Will Most Likely Experience Complete Loss of Value After Bankruptcy, Sale to Lowe's
James Hunt
Wed, 19 Jun 2013 08:36:52 -0400
Orchard Supply Permitted to Seek Bids for Store Closing Sales
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 18 Jun 2013 15:39:31 -0400
Afternoon Market Losers
Sam Liu
Tue, 18 Jun 2013 12:35:48 -0400
Morning Market Losers
Lisa Levin
Tue, 18 Jun 2013 10:06:50 -0400
Benzinga's M&A Chatter for Monday June 17, 2013
Charles Gross
Mon, 17 Jun 2013 17:33:58 -0400
S&P Downgrades Orchard Supply to D
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 17 Jun 2013 15:14:52 -0400
Orchard Supply Set to Sell to Lowe's For $205 Million (LOW, OSH)
Matthew Kanterman
Mon, 17 Jun 2013 13:27:11 -0400
Orchard Supply Hardware Receives Approval of First Day Motions Ensuring Business Continuity Throughout Its Restructuring and Sale Process
Business Wire
Jun 19, 2013
Orchard Supply Hardware Reaches Acquisition Agreement with Lowe's as Part of Company's Voluntary Chapter 11 Filing
Business Wire
Jun 17, 2013
Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2012 Financial Results
Business Wire
May 03, 2013
Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corporation Provides Update on Term Loan Lender Negotiations and First Quarter Fiscal 2013 Comparable Store Sales
Business Wire
Apr 26, 2013
Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corporation Provides Update on Efforts to Improve Its Capital Structure
Business Wire
Feb 15, 2013
Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corporation Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2012 Financial Results
Business Wire
Dec 10, 2012
Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corporation Announces Release Date for Third Quarter Fiscal 2012 Financial Results and Conference Call
Business Wire
Dec 04, 2012
Orchard Supply Hardware to Open Two Stores in Oregon: Portland and Tigard
Business Wire
Nov 14, 2012
Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corporation Announces Update on Progress with Key Operating and Financial Initiatives under Long-Term Repositioning Strategy
Business Wire
Oct 31, 2012
Orchard Supply Hardware Stores Corporation Announces Continued Progress Toward Strengthening its Financial Position
Business Wire
Oct 17, 2012
Earnings
View Earnings
Q4 2013
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
2013-05-03
Rev:
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
