19 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) rose 45 percent to $5.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 0.56 percent on Thursday.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) rose 39.4 percent to $38.68 in pre-market trading. Wedbush raised price target on Ascendis Pharma from $36 to $65 following Versartis data.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) shares rose 10.1 percent to $8.75 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported closing of public offering of 3,967,500 shares of common stock and full exercise of option to purchase additional shares.

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ: HIIQ) rose 5.5 percent to $23.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.46 percent on Thursday.

Noah Holdings Limited (ADR) (NYSE: NOAH) shares rose 5 percent to $31.90 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.40 percent on Thursday.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) rose 4.1 percent to $18.07 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.11 percent on Thursday.

Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) rose 3.5 percent to $27.00 in pre-market trading after declining 0.46 percent on Thursday.

Equifax Inc. (NYSE: EFX) rose 3.3 percent to $101.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.34 percent on Thursday.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ: GOGL) shares rose 3.1 percent to $8.98 in pre-market trading after dropping 3.86 percent on Thursday.

Sibanye Gold Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: SBGL) shares rose 2.8 percent to $4.73 in pre-market trading after slipping 1.71 percent on Thursday.

Losers

Versartis Inc (NASDAQ: VSAR) shares fell 82.8 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that somavaratan did not meet primary endpoint in Phase 3 VELOCITY trial. Barclays downgraded Versartis from Overweight to Underweight, while Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

Changyou.Com Ltd (ADR) (NASDAQ: CYOU) fell 5.1 percent to $37.89 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.42 percent on Thursday.

Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA) fell 4.8 percent to $16.00 in pre-market trading. B. Riley initiated coverage on Carvana with a Sell rating and a $12.00 price target.

Finish Line Inc (NASDAQ: FINL) shares fell 4 percent to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Finish Line reported Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.12 per share on revenue of $469.4 million.

CGG SA (ADR) (NYSE: CGG) fell 3.5 percent to $5.90 in pre-market trading after rising 6.92 percent on Thursday.

Vedanta Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: VEDL) shares fell 3.5 percent to $19.33 in pre-market trading after dropping 0.35 percent on Thursday.

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS) fell 2.7 percent to $12.98 in pre-market trading. JP Morgan downgraded Rambus from Overweight to Neutral.

United States Steel Corporation (NYSE: X) shares fell 2.8 percent to $23.96. Cowen & Co. downgraded United States Steel from Market Perform to Underperform.

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) shares fell 2.2 percent to $19.35 in pre-market trading after rising 0.87 percent on Thursday.

